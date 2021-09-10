CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Inseego Stock Is Still Not Appealing

By Authors
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Lightning Round segment of Mad Money Thursday night one caller asked Jim Cramer what he thought of Inseego (INSG) : "I'm not happy with how this stock acts. It's down 45% and I think it deserves to be," was Cramer's reply. Let's check out the charts of this...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

McDonald's and Walmart have proved they can thrive through most selling environments. Their stocks haven't participated in 2021's rally. Their dividend payments will help cushion investors' returns during market pullbacks. There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer likes these 10 REITs to buy as the market gets shaky

With the market entering a seasonally weak period, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that real estate investment trusts are a safe bet. The host identified 10 REITs he would recommend investors buy if they're looking for a steady ride. With the market entering a seasonally weak period, CNBC's Jim Cramer...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
TheStreet

Cramer: Using Short-Term Moves to Tweak Your Portfolio

One key to successful investing is taking advantage of interim price movements to tweak your portfolio holdings. Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team recently took two such actions -- one tied to a merger announcement, and the other to a regulatory action. In the first case, they reduced...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Hot Growth Stock Is Soaring Right Now

The company is securing partners to join its marketplace. This rapidly growing company is also winning in the battle for workers. The company's success is no secret to the market, which has responded by bidding up the stock price. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock has been on fire lately. It's up 32%...
STOCKS
recordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Wall Street capped an up-and-down week of trading Friday with a broad sell-off that wiped out the major indexes’ gains for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent and posted its second straight weekly loss. Roughly 80 percent of the stocks in the benchmark index fell. Technology and communication companies accounted for much of the pullback. Industrial and financial […]
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Inseego#Insg#Japanese#Obv#Macd
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Dividend Stock

The market is near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean you need to entirely avoid buying stocks. When it comes to dividend stocks, this high-yield name has an incredible record behind it. And its business approach suggests there's more good dividend news to come. The broader market is offering a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now?

The stock market has experienced a phenomenal year, but some people worry a correction is coming. Market downturns are normal, but they can still be alarming. With the right strategy, you can help your investments survive market volatility. Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially during periods of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock rose 10.64% to $6.13 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 173.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Let's Go Grilling With Weber's Charts and Indicators

For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Chris Scherzinger, CEO of Weber (WEBR) , the grill maker. The company reported its first earnings as a public company this week. Scherzinger said the macro trends towards backyard living continue to work in Weber's...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Lincoln Financial stock rallies after $9.4 billion reinsurance agreement

Shares of Lincoln Financial Group rallied 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the insurer announced an agreement with Resolution Life subsidiary Security Life of Denver Insurance Co., to reinsure about $9.4 billion of executive benefit and universal life reserves. Lincoln said it expects proceeds of $1.2 billion from the deal, with $900 million of the proceeds earmarked for share repurchases to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022. "We are pleased to announce this transaction, which we expect to be highly accretive to EPS, expand ROE and maintain our overall high-quality business mix," said Lincoln Chief Executive Dennis Glass. The stock has run up 32.3% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has gained 14.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 19.1%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Tilray Stock Could Shoot 40% Higher, Says Wall Street

Canadian-based drug manufacturer Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report is one of the most popular cannabis stocks across the online forums. Shares have sunk around 80% to $12 since spiking in early February, catching the attention of bargain hunters. Following dismal performance in the past months, Wall Street sees...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Diamondback Energy's stock surges after analyst touts new $2 billion buyback plan

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. charged up 4.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas company announced a new $2 billion stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday that the new buyback program was part of the acceleration of its plan to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fourth quarter, given strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, as a time of that the macro backdrop is supportive. Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum said the move is "notable," given the company has beat production and capital expenditure expectations for both the first and second quarters. He also said that the company introduced the concept of future use of variable dividends as a return mechanism, once the expected return on share repurchases is below the company's cost of capital. Deckelbaum reiterated the outperform rating on the stock and the $108 price target, which implies a 35% gain off Thursday's closing price of $80.07. The stock has lost 7.9% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has declined 8.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy