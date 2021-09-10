CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Is Loving Elton John And Lil Nas X's New Uber Eats Commercial

By Molly Harris
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Uber Eats recently rolled out a new advertising campaign, "Tonight I'll Be Eating," and the delivery company has paired together some flashy personalities for the commercials, People reports. Celebrities like Jonathan Van Ness and Simone Biles have already had ads run, but the latest duo, Elton John and Lil Nas X, might be everyone's favorite so far. In a short video, available on YouTube, the two musicians are sitting in a living room where John is next to a piano.

