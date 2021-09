There’s not much you can say about Jerry Cantrell’s solo music that you can’t say about Alice in Chains. Which is neither surprising nor disappointing, but does make a music blogger’s job especially difficult. Like, you’ve heard Alice in Chains? You’re cool with the somewhat-more-laid-back vibe of “Check My Brain” (as opposed to “Them Bones” or “Put You Down” or whatever)? Then you know what Cantrell’s latest solo single, “Brighten,” is gonna sound like: fairly simple, straightforward, hooky rock, all filtered through a rain cloud. No misguided Timbaland collaborations for this ol’ grunge star.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO