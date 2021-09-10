What Panda Express Employees Think You Should Know Before Applying

Starting any new job is always stressful. From not knowing anyone else at work, to wondering what your boss will be like, there are always unknowns that just about everyone worries about before starting a new position. But many newly hired employees at Panda Express have a very unique fear about their first few days on the job — some worry if they are physically strong enough to hack it, especially those who are employed in the back of the house. While we all know that food service is hard work, some Panda Express employees weren't quite prepared for just how physically demanding some of their required tasks would be, such as preparing food items like chow mein and fried rice.