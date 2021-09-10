Wilmington lands new film projects, Jenkins Reid adaptation pivots from SC for safer Covid trends
WILMINGTON –– Continuing a triumphant year for film in Wilmington with double-digit projects, three new productions are now preparing to shoot in the area. “One True Loves,” likely an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2016 novel of the same title, and “Breakwater” are both making moves to film locally. “George & Tammy” is also back in town after pausing pre-production in the spring.portcitydaily.com
