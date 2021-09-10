How Oxenfree II's Villains Are Affecting the Original Game

Oxenfree 2's villains are messing with sources so powerful, they're actually affecting the fabric of the original Oxenfree, thanks to a series of new radio broadcasts being incorporated into the PC version of Oxenfree. Night School Studio, the developers behind the series, explain what's happening, their unique approach to fleshing out the world of the beloved adventure game, and how it will inform the Oxenfree 2 story and villains players will meet in 2022. Learn more about this unique Oxenfree ARG straight from the developers behind it in this new update video.