How to stream 49ers vs Lions

The new-look Detroit Lions will look to get off on the right foot playing the San Francisco 49ers at home in front of a fan base who are dying to step back into Ford Field. With Dan Campbell driving the ship along with his band of former players on the Lions coaching staff, they are ready to bring Detroit out of a state of apathetic purgatory to one of competitiveness and drive. The players have been injected with newfound energy and are ready to fight every minute on the field. Even though most predictions don’t have the Lions mounting too much as they are transitioning, they will be a fun team to watch and compete in every game.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO