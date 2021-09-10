TaskUs adds new board director

SAN ANTONIO - Southern Wealth Management, LLP (SWM) promoted Vincent Langston to Chief Operating Officer in a strategic decision for the long-term positioning and management of the company. “Vince has been a great addition for us and has certainly proven his value to all of the Partners,” said Dick Jones, Managing Partner of SWM. Upon joining the company in 2018, Vincent has served as Principal and Director of Human Resources and Financial Administration for SWM. He undertook month-end close, financial statement preparation, payroll, 401k administration as well as a divisions annual audit during his time in the position. "I would especially like to thank Dick "DJ" Jones for giving me the opportunity to work for SWM and teaching me the objective and subjective nuances of running a wealth management firm. I would also like to thank the rest of the Partner group for their support and confidence. What is fun about my position at SWM is that I get to use my whole tool belt of business knowledge I have amassed over the years. No two days are the same which keeps it interesting and challenging. I feel very blessed and lucky to be here," said Langston. He brings with him over twenty years of experience in financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, human resources, business development, and strategic planning and execution. He holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from Hardin-Simmons University and a M.B.A in Finance from Washington University in St. Louis. About Southern Wealth Management, LLP.: Southern Wealth Management, LLP. (SWM) is an investment and financial advisory firm serving multigenerational high-net-worth families. SWM offers Seven Core Disciplines under one roof including Financial and Estate Planning, Business Succession Planning and Valuation, Tax Consulting and Compliance, Investment Portfolio Management, Life Insurance Portfolio Management, Philanthropic Planning and Management, and Family Office Services.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO