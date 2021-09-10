CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Intermountain hospitals to suspend non-emergency surgeries

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgOEt_0bsGnizx00

Intermountain Healthcare announced Friday that 13 of its hospitals will postpone many non-urgent surgeries for several weeks starting Sept. 15, as they grapple with the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the Delta variant.

READ: Biden’s new COVID-19 plan comes with mixed reactions from Utah leaders

The decision comes as new COVID-19 cases rapidly rise and unsustainable numbers of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospitals.

"We need some drastic action in order to preserve the public health," said Dr. Marc Harrison, President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare.

Harrison said Intermountain hospitals are currently caring for 350 COVID patients across the system, with those numbers rising day by day. Because of the number of COVID cases, he said the decision was made to halt certain surgeries due to lack of space and employees.

"We do not have the capacity at this point in time to take care of people with very urgent conditions yet are not immediately life-threatening."

Harrison succinctly explained who is currently being affected by the current COVID surge.

"Let me say right now, this has rapidly become a pandemic of the medically frail, people like me people with immunity defficiency - and the unvaccinated."

While saying he has empathy for all Utahns, even those who are not vaccinated, Harrison shared harrowing statistics about who hospitals are treating for COVID.

"87% of the people who are in our hospitals with COVID are unvaccinated. They are about 20 years younger than the vaccinated patients and they tend to be much less medically complex," said Harrison. "These are patients who absolutely do not need to be in the hospital."


Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence Health suspends hospital visits

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Rising COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County are causing its largest hospital system to suspend visits. St. Lawrence Health is limiting visits at its three hospitals to support people for certain patients, including delivering OB mothers; pediatric patients; patients with confusion, altered mental status, or developmental delays; and end-of-life patients.
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intermountain Healthcare#Covid#Utahns
spokanepublicradio.org

Providence Delays All Non-Emergency Procedures

Providence Health Care says it is delaying all non-emergency surgeries and procedures at its two Spokane hospitals because of the Covid patient crush and resulting staff shortages. The decision affects care at Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals. The provider says it isn’t sure how long the pause will be...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS 46

Non-essential surgeries cancelled at Grady Hospital amid rising COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Grady Hospital made a major announcement Wednesday amid the continued surge in COVID-19. With many hospitals contending with dwindling availability of space in ICU's, Grady Hospital made the decision to cancel all non-essential surgeries as the health care system nationwide strains under the weight of rising COVID-19 cases.
ATLANTA, GA
95.3 MNC

IU Health putting all non-emergency hospitalizations on hold

IU Health is putting all non-emergency hospitalizations on hold. IU announced last week it was canceling half of non-urgent procedures at its 16 hospitals because of the growing number of COVID-19 patients. Now it’s suspending the other half for at least two weeks, starting Monday. The announcement comes a day...
HEALTH
WMTW

MaineHealth delays some non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth said it has been forced to delay some non-urgent surgeries and procedures for patients due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Officials said they need to free up resources to treat COVID-19 patients who are mostly unvaccinated. MaineHealth said Wednesday that of the...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘We’re doing our best’: Pa. community hospitals feeling the heat from rising COVID-19 cases, staffing issues

Hospitals in three Western Pennsylvania counties are reporting rising numbers of patients seeking care in recent weeks, fueled in part by the spread of COVID-19 and strained staffing resources. The increase reflects the growing number of cases statewide, with 5,005 new infections reported Friday — the highest number since May,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thereminder.com

Delta surge has hospital emergency department at capacity

WESTFIELD – Baystate Noble Hospital is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 patients as the delta variant wave continues to elevate the overall case count locally and nationwide. Dr. Sundeep M. Shukla, chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Noble, said that the hospital in Westfield has been full most of the...
WESTFIELD, MA
news3lv.com

Nevada hospitals report overcrowding emergency rooms

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's hospitals are reporting overcrowded emergency rooms, even as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to decline in Southern Nevada. The Nevada Hospital Association said in its weekly report that hospitals remain short-staffed in many departments, including with nursing, which has become a nationwide issue. "Hospitals...
NEVADA STATE
midutahradio.com

13 hospitals to postpone non-urgent surgeries amid surge

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thirteen Utah hospitals will postpone many non-emergency surgeries starting next week as health care workers are overwhelmed by another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant. Intermountain Healthcare announced Friday that the hospitals will postpone non-urgent procedures for several weeks starting Sept. 15. The announcement comes a week after state hospital leaders made emotional pleas for vaccinations and universal masking to prevent the state’s ongoing COVID-19 surge. The announcement comes a week after state hospital leaders made emotional pleas for vaccinations and universal masking to prevent the state’s ongoing COVID-19 surge.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thegazette.com

Cedar Rapids hospitals limit elective surgeries, procedures

CEDAR RAPIDS — As a result of an increased number of patients — partially driven by a surge in COVID-19 admissions — Cedar Rapids hospitals are limiting elective surgeries and procedures. Both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because of high...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy