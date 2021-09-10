Aquaman Goes Full-On Comedy in Trailer For AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS

"They will send you to the crusher!" "We'll go to the crusher together." 20th Century Studios has debuted the full-length official trailer for the animated tech comedy Ron's Gone Wrong, made by a studio called Locksmith Animation in London (of Arthur Christmas previously). We posted the teaser trailer for this just a few months ago, and it looks quite funny. Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device known as a "B*Bot". But something is off with the code in this one. Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. This features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Kylie Cantrall, and Thomas Barbusca. This does look fun, even though it's another riff on friendship (like Wreck-It Ralph) and wacky technology (like The Mitchells vs The Machines). Enjoy.
