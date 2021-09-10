CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquaman Goes Full-On Comedy in Trailer For AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got a new trailer to share with you for HBO Max’s upcoming DC animated series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and it really leans into the comedic silliness and bubbly cartoon style. I’m not a fan of this animation style at all, but this show is definitely being targeted at kids.

geektyrant.com

Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
James Wan
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
theplaylist.net

‘The Guilty’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Antoine Fuqua Reteam For A Netflix Thriller Coming Next Month

One call changes everything in Netflix’s “The Guilty.” Director Antoine Fuqua’s thriller follows a police officer turned call center operator whose shift turns into a nightmare. The real-time narrative slowly reveals its secrets in an overtly claustrophobic office setting. This project also reunites the filmmaker with actor Jake Gyllenhaal; the pair last worked together on the boxing drama “Southpaw.”
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
107.3 PopCrush

Jason Momoa Unveils New ‘Aquaman’ Costume

With production underway on the Aquaman sequel — dubbed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — director James Wan and star Jason Momoa have revealed the character’s new look for the film. They both posted the same two photos this weekend; one of Momoa in Aquaman’s classic orange and green ensemble which the character first donned at the end of Aquaman. And then they debuted a new costume with a blue color scheme.
ComicBook

Aquaman 2's Blue Stealth Suit Explained

DC fans were met with a pretty pleasant surprise on Sunday, when director James Wan and star Jason Momoa shared the first official look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The upcoming sequel, which began filming earlier this summer, will apparently feature two distinct costumes for Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman — his iconic orange-and-green hero costume from the first Aquaman, as well as an additional blue "stealth" suit. The first look at the stealth suit definitely surprised fans, both for its distinct color palette, and the roots it has in the pages of DC Comics. If you're not familiar with the lore surrounding Aquaman's blue stealth suit, here's what you need to know.
Gamespot

James Wan's Aquaman Animated Series Gets First Trailer

WarnerMedia Kids and Family along with DC released the first trailer for Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The new animated three part mini-series shows a complete reimagining of Aquaman, Mera, and his royal court of characters as they retell Aquaman's first adventures as King of Atlantis. If the animated style looks...
cosmicbook.news

'Aquaman' 2 Reveals Jason Momoa Stealth Suit

Director James Wan has revealed the new stealth suit for Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2. "Here’s @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s 'blue suit,' posted Wan on Instagram.
IGN

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Director Reveals New Aquaman Stealth Suit

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom director James Wan has shared first look at a new Aquaman suit from the movie. Wan refers to the new costume as Aquaman’s ‘Stealth suit,’ which is inspired by the Blue suit from 1980s. According to Wan, the Stealth suit features “Atlantean tech based on...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Cooper Andrews Is Aquaman in HBO Max Series King of Atlantis

The Walking Dead star Cooper Andrews is going from the zombie apocalypse to the kingdom of Atlantis in the DC and HBO Max animated special Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The three-part animated mini-series, featuring Andrews as the voice of the seafaring superhero, is produced by Warner Bros. Animation (HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons, Jellystone!) and executive produced by James Wan (the live-action Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom). Hear and "sea" Andrews make his superhero debut in the official first trailer for King of Atlantis, the mini-series animated trilogy event streaming October 14 on HBO Max.
marketresearchtelecast.com

James Wan shared a picture of the new Aquaman suit

Filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It has been a few months and now we have, for the first time, a look at the hero in the costumes he will use in this adventure. James Wan | took advantage of the social network Instagram to share the expected images of the next entry in the DC Extended Universe. Jason Momoa He wears two different outfits and everything indicates that there will be a very particular reason for it.
First Showing

Full Trailer for Broken Robot Animated Comedy 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

"They will send you to the crusher!" "We'll go to the crusher together." 20th Century Studios has debuted the full-length official trailer for the animated tech comedy Ron's Gone Wrong, made by a studio called Locksmith Animation in London (of Arthur Christmas previously). We posted the teaser trailer for this just a few months ago, and it looks quite funny. Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device known as a "B*Bot". But something is off with the code in this one. Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. This features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Kylie Cantrall, and Thomas Barbusca. This does look fun, even though it's another riff on friendship (like Wreck-It Ralph) and wacky technology (like The Mitchells vs The Machines). Enjoy.
TV & VIDEOS

