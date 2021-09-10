An Inventory of Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles is Available at Stockton Hyundai Located in Stockton, California

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Competition remains high in the Sacramento area’s red hot housing market. Recently, there have been some signs of a softening in home values and rents. Zillow’s most recent market report how’s that home inventory has risen for the fourth month in a row, which will ease the competition between buyers. Still, the Sacramento metro area remains a popular target for home buyers – with some ZIP codes more popular than others. Zillow tracks page views of for-sale listings per ZIP code, using it to determine the hottest areas in any given market. From their numbers, the 95630 ZIP code – which encompasses Folsom – remains the area prospective buyers are searching the most, despite the typical home value being $712,645. The other hottest ZIP codes in the Sacramento area include (by descending search interest) 95661 in Roseville, 95757 in Elk Grove, 95624 also in Elk Grove, and 95746 in Granite Bay. Zillow’s analysts say they expect the housing market to remain hot for the foreseeable future.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO