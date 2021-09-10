CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘American Rust’ shows off western Pa., takes its time on a murder mystery

By JOSHUA AXELROD
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Let's get one thing straight right off the top: "American Rust" is not "Mare of Westtown." It's natural for viewers who enjoyed HBO's hit miniseries "Mare of Easttown" to compare the Kate Winslet vehicle set in the Philadelphia suburbs to the western Pennsylvania-set Showtime series that debuts Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Like "Mare," "American Rust" strives to capture the feel of this region — in this case, the fictional small town of Buell — from its topography to its struggling residents. They're also both character dramas disguised as murder mysteries.

American Rust Review: Should You Stream it or Skip it?

American Rust is an American TV show which is based on the novel “American Rust” by Philip Meyer. The television adaptation of the novel casts Jeff Daniels (Dell Harris), Bill Camp (Henry English), David Alvarez (Isaac English), Julia Mayorga (Lee English), Dallas Roberts (Jackson Berg), Maura Tierney (Grace Poe), Jim True-Frost (Pete Novick), Justin Mane (Deputy Roth), Alex Neustaedter (Billy Poe). A number has written the series of scriptwriters, but Dan Futterman has mainly written it.
Kansas City Star

Review: ‘American Rust’ bears a likeness to ‘Mare of Easttown’ — without the sense of humor

In Showtime's "American Rust," Jeff Daniels plays Del Harris, the police chief in an all but dead western Pennsylvasnia steel town (the fictional Buell). A red light goes off in my head when anyone begins a title with the word "American," as though it promises to tell us something especially definitive about Who We Are, and why our rust, in this case, might be qualitatively different from Canadian, Chinese or Chilean rust. Perhaps I am just tired of American mythmaking.
Boston Globe

‘American Rust’ is a downer of a drama

Maura Tierney brings all kinds of Maura Tierney energy to Showtime’s “American Rust.” She plays Grace Poe, a seamstress in a Pennsylvania steel town who’s struggling to get her workmates’ support to unionize their shop. She’s indefatigable when it comes to getting signatures, just as she is about launching her self-sabotaging twenty-something son and working to get her lover, Jeff Daniels’s police chief Del Harris, to open up. Tierney’s intensity is enterprising, playful, neurotic, sardonic, overtired, and always, always dynamic. When her Grace is in a room, the ions start shifting.
tvseriesfinale.com

American Rust: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Harris do what’s right in the first season of the American Rust TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Rust is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of American Rust here.
Roger Ebert

Showtime's American Rust is a Lackluster Drama

“American Rust” is the rare kind of boondoggle that dooms itself with a dull mystery. In this case, it’s the murder of an ex-cop, inside a mill that’s just one piece of the dilapidated, working-class Pennsylvania environs. Drugs might be involved, it might be related to a former star football player named Billy, or a young man named Isaac who is set to run away from home. None of these threads are particularly interesting, as much as they’re given a heavy gray filter that screams “prestige TV.” Not even Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney can make the story all that provocative within its humble demeanor. No offense to the dead man, his own life a piece of different flashbacks that slowly come to the surface of “American Rust,” but I never care who killed him. And I didn’t care about finding out.
NME

‘American Horror Stories’ review: teen-slanted spin-off is dead on arrival

On paper, American Horror Stories should be the perfect spin-off series – its weekly anthology format of self-contained episodes should curtail the OTT excesses of its veteran parent show, American Horror Story, which tends to set up a brilliant premise, tone and collection of intriguing characters before veering off into an incoherent, implausible and logic-defying mess.
thecinemaholic.com

American Rust Episode 2: What to Expect?

Created by Dan Futterman, ‘American Rust’ tells the story of a small and decaying town in the eponymous region, where the murder of a former colleague places the town’s Chief of Police in a moral and ethical dilemma as the accused is the son of the woman he loves. Billy, the accused, had a golden future ahead of him until he declined a football scholarship. Isaac, Billy’s best friend, discovers that his sister has married. Fearing that she will never come back, he first nearly kills himself and later steals money from his ailing, wheelchair-ridden father so he and Billy can leave town. The show is based on the 2009 namesake novel by Philipp Meyer. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.
gizmostory.com

American Rust Review: All you need to know before Watching this Jeff Daniels Series

American Rust is the new Showtime drama series of 2021 that has been adapted from the 2009 best-selling debut novel of the same name by author Philipp Meyer. The series was created by Dan Futterman (also created ‘The Looming Tower’) and Michael De Luca, Jeff Daniels, Elsa Ellis, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh joining him as the executive producers. The primary direction has been by the ‘Red Rock West’ director John Dahl. The series has been shot in Pittsburgh.
thecinemaholic.com

Where is American Rust Filmed? Is Buell a Real Town?

Showtime’s ‘American Rust’ is a crime drama series that centers around a middling town and the dilemma its chief of police finds himself in when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder. The show follows a slow burn melancholy narrative that paints a picture of a town that is past its heyday, much like its largely working-class residents. The story seems to be made up as much by the central case as the town itself, and the show makers have gone to great lengths to create an immersive setting for the story to unfold. So, are you curious about where ‘American Rust’ is filmed? We’ve got you covered.
wegotthiscovered.com

A French Murder Mystery Drama Is Taking Over HBO Max

One of the best things about the rise of streaming platforms is how they’ve made it easier than ever for people to watch international content. Gone are the days when those interested in a show from abroad would have to root around specialist stores for an imported DVD that required a region-free player to watch. Now, everything is available at the click of a button. This means that some great international shows are dominating the streaming charts.
nonpareilonline.com

Review: 'Only Murders in the Building' a good time with old comedy friends

Steve Martin and Martin Short are comedy royalty, comedy icons. Since costarring in one of my guilty pleasures, “Three Amigos!” (1986) — I can even sing along with “My Little Buttercup” — their acting paths have crossed several times, including the “Father of the Bride” movies, and, more recently, in their 2018 Netflix special, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” The actors/comedians/writers have exceptional rapport, so it was probably only natural for them to decide to join forces again for Hulu’s TV series, “Only Murders in the Building.”
Roger Ebert

Y: The Last Man Takes Its Time to Find Its Own Personality

“Y: The Last Man” has been in some stage of production for years, set as a feature film more than once and then stuck in development hell as a TV series. After the massive success of projects based on highbrow graphic novels like “Watchmen” and “The Walking Dead,” it made sense that Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s masterpiece would be high atop any producer’s list of dream projects. At one point, Shia LaBeouf was to play the lead role in a film by director D.J. Caruso. That was over a decade ago. The world of television (and just the world, really) has changed a lot since then and “Y: The Last Man” feels different than it would have in 2008. The source is still a robust piece of storytelling—it’s one of the best graphic novels of all time—but much of the adaptation will feel familiar, sometimes in a positive sense but sometimes as if this is an echo of better material. It’s impossible not to think of another post-apocalyptic basic cable comic success when watching the show (or even HBO’s critical darling “The Leftovers”) but being reminded of beloved fiction isn’t always a bad thing. I walked into these six episodes hoping that the creators found away to adapt this as richly as “Watchmen” but entertained enough that they found something close enough to the first couple seasons of “The Walking Dead” to keep me watching.
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series — Was It ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ All Along?

Last Year’s Winner: “Watchmen” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Repeat winners aren’t the norm in Limited Series, and while they do happen (“American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson”/”Gianni Versace,” “Band of Brothers”/”The Pacific”), it’s more common to see networks go on hot streaks — albeit brief ones. Currently, HBO has won the Best Limited Series category in back-to-back years, first for “Chernobyl” and then for “Watchmen.” The premium cable giant has also won in three of the last four years and seven of the last 11. Its last win gave it more trophies for Best Limited Series than any other network...
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
