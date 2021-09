Breaking Cleveland Browns News: Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled OUT for the Browns Week 2 matchup vs. the Houston Texans. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced at his press conference on Wednesday that OBJ will not play this week. It raises concerns about Beckham as the Browns prepare for the Texans this week. Odell Beckham injury news isn’t good. After it seemed like OBJ was going to be back for Week 1, but was then inactive, the Browns quickly announced that OBJ would not be playing in Week 2 vs. the Texans. Is it time to panic over Beckham already?

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO