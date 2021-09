I never turn the television on in the morning, but on Sept. 11, I got up, had a cup of coffee and turned it on. At the time I was working at Vons and on City Council. My daughter, who was 4 years old at the time, said something about a building on fire. I looked at the television and I saw the second plane fly into the towers. I was like, did that really happen? Is this a movie or this the news? It was like time just stopped for a minute. I will never forget it.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO