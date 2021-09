The Boston Red Sox have been suffering, and playing through, one of the worst COVID outbreaks in baseball the last two years. Unlike the mass outbreaks last year that shut teams down for days, the combination of better understanding of the virus, more rapid testing, vaccinations, and improved protocols have meant it can make sense to keep playing, even as a number of players are unavailable after testing positive. Fair to the team? That part is certainly debatable, but the safety is much less of a question than it was last summer.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO