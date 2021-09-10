Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday

Harrison (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Harrison first injured his hamstring late in July, and the safety was then removed from practice for some time. Over the past couple of weeks, Harrison also tweaked his ankle, which is why he is questionable for Sunday. Richard LeCounte and Sheldrick Redwine saw more reps in practice while Harrison has been out dealing with his injury. If he is unable to go Sunday, expect Grant Delpit or M.J. Stewart to receive Harrison's extra snaps.

