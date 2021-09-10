Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday
Clowney (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Clowney was forced to miss Wednesday's practice due to an illness, and his status for Sunday is up in the air. If he is able to play, Clowney will see a large role on the defensive line opposite Myles Garrett. If Clowney can't play Sunday, expect Joe Jackson to start alongside Garrett.www.cbssports.com
