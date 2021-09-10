Eagles' Rodney McLeod: Won't play Week 1

McLeod (knee) is officially listed as out for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. McLeod was activated off of the PUP list before the 53-man roster deadline, which gave Philly optimism that he would be available for Week 1. However, the Eagles will elect to be cautious and won't rush their starting safety back from his torn ACL. K'Von Wallace and Marcus Epps are the most likely candidates to fill in for McLeod.