Louisiana State

Louisiana state parks make progress recovering from Hurricane Ida

By Michaela Romero
myarklamiss.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— 50 RV spots are available at St. Bernard State Park, free of charge, through the end of September in response to Hurricane Ida. “We have made significant progress in cleanup efforts. We have been able to open the RV sites at two state parks to help our fellow Louisianans who are still without power. This was important to us because in Louisiana, we pride ourselves on our resiliency and treating everyone like family,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

