MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Peter formed early Sunday morning becoming the sixteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical storm is located just over 600 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is expected to track over open water towards the west-northwest the next few days. The storm does not pose a threat to the Caribbean Islands or the Bahamas, but Bermuda should continue to stay on alert since Tropical Storm Peter is expected to make a northerly turn. Tropical Storm Peter will be fighting against dry air in the mid-levels and an increase in upper-level wind shear...

MIAMI, FL ・ 45 MINUTES AGO