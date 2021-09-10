CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Experiences and Sneakers Dominate at Le Bon Marché

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYQRM_0bsGl6o800

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — If proof were needed that the sneaker rules the shoe closet, Parisian department stores are proving it by putting it at the center of their footwear sections. The latest evidence is Le Bon Marché ‘s revamped shoe offering, unveiled late last month, where kicks are front and center.

On the female-oriented second floor, the sneaker space has moved from a long stretch along a side wall of the building to a central area once home to heritage brands. Taking pride of place here is sustainable shoemaker Allbirds , whose temporary space is entirely upcycled using wool and wood parts, a spirit that permeates the rest of the area.

More from WWD

“The sneaker is where we feel brands are pushing the envelope to experimenting with plant-based leathers or waste-reduction strategies, so we followed it by not doing a redo,” said women’s footwear buyer Morgane Toullec, pointing out the original structure and the Pierre Paulin sofas that had been extracted from the department’s considerable cache of vintage furniture and dressed in blush pink fabric.

Here, the mix includes must-haves like the Isabel Marant wedge sneaker and Off-White’s collectible pairs or classics like Vans presented alongside Swiss running specialists On, which will drop a collaboration with Loewe later in the month.

The rest of the 17,000-square-foot department has likewise been organized. Around the sneaker space are season offerings — rain and winter boots starting in the fall, sandals in summer months. Under the glass canopy, which was renovated in 2015, contemporary brands are highlighted in the “Atelier Parisien” space, with one twist.

“We noticed a trend toward women-led brands in the contemporary market, in an overall field dominated by brands designed by men for women,” remarked Toullec, outlining a selection that went from established labels like Vanessa Bruno and Carel to emerging brands Nodaleto, By Far or Berlin-based contemporary label Aeyde.

A similar reshuffling has been done at the basement level in the men’s department, where the department store built the “Station Sneakers,” a 2,700-square-foot replica of a metro station. “We wanted to play with this idea of being ‘underground’,” said Thomas Jamet, Le Bon Marché’s men’s footwear buyer.

By grouping the full breadth of the offer, from accessible labels like Converse to luxury mainstays such as Balenciaga and rare items like On Running’s Roger low tops, named after tennis champion (and investor in the brand) Roger Federer, Jamet said the department store wanted to put the accent on “sneakers being now for all ages, all styles and all walks of life.”

Beyond product, both spaces highlight the notion of sneakers as a culture and a pivotal lifestyle element, ranging from a selection of books on the subject prominently displayed alongside men’s styles, to a program of themed runs developed with Paris-based runners Marais Running Club and personalizations, this time with French label Amrose’s knit footwear and adornments.

These fleet-footed changes were only part of a busy fall for the Left Bank department store.

In addition to Thebe Magugu’s philanthropic flower-themed installation , the department store offers a wider-than-ever array, from vintage furniture and homeware finds — currently on the second floor but expanding into the adjoining building’s home department — to sports classes on the ground floor.

Was this busy and buzzy schedule a bid to entice customers now preferring the convenience of e-commerce, or scared off by travel disruptions? Neither, according to Patrice Wagner, the department store’s chief executive officer, who revealed that August’s turnover was neck-a-neck with 2019’s pre-pandemic figures.

The secret sauce? A capacity and desire to dedicate some 16,000 square feet to experiential retail, according to Wagner.

“Everyone is [now] talking about entertainment in living spaces and commerce, but it’s something that I’ve been hearing about for three decades, and applying here since I arrived [11 years ago],” the veteran retail executive said. “We’re just continuing in this direction because we have always believed that the customer has to come out of the store enriched, not just having lined a retailer’s pockets.”

Cue the services and experiences offered everywhere in store.

In the first floor pop-up space, turned over to a duo of very Parisian names — beauty label Holidermie and contemporary fashion label Ba&sh — salt-cabin appointments, a drinks bar with health-oriented concoctions and a program of wellness and sustainability masterclasses were put on equal footing with Ba&sh’s ready-to-wear and the product selection drawn from the holistic universe of Holidermie’s Mélanie Huynh.

The ground floor reveals two fields that became fast favorites during lockdown: sports and plants. French sports club Champion Spirit, founded by four-time Thai boxing world champion Abdoulaye Fadiga, occupies the exhibition space near the main Rue de Sèvres entrance, complete with a boxing ring that hosts children’s boxing classes and tai-chi sessions for adults, as well as the possibility of designing a home gym with apparel and interior design experts.

At the other end of the store, the “Concept Vegetal” pop-up offers a selection of living plants, garden furniture and miscellaneous items for green-thumbed customers who want to create their own urban gardens.

Even brands that traditionally focus their efforts on deploying their own identities first are starting to branch out. Take Tag Heuer, which renovated its ground floor shop-in-shop into an open area with the feeling of a chic lounge. “We wanted to make the space into a living space that is fit for conversations around shared interests, like meetings between watch collectors and car enthusiasts [with the Porsche collaboration ], not just commercial transactions,” said the watchmaker’s CEO Frédéric Arnault .

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

LoveShackFancy World Comes to Life in Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — LoveShackFancy has sprung to life. The vintage-inspired uber-feminine lifestyle brand, known for its pastel-colored dresses, lacy frocks and flowing gowns, hosted a garden party Wednesday at Ladurée, the Parisian-style restaurant in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, marking the company’s first formal presentation at New York Fashion Week. Masks were replaced with beekeeper-like hats. But some reminders of pre-pandemic times made their way into the densely packed space, such as cheek kisses and models dancing in close quarters to the likes of Madonna and the B-52s. More from WWDMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Luxe Faded Tonal Sneakers

Demna Gvasalia continues to add more variations of the notable Triple S sneaker model for Balenciaga, launching new faded color palettes this time around. The shoe made its original debut back in 2017 and has since grown in popularity at a global scale. The faded colorway options arrive in the...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Red-Accented Makeup-Inspired Sneakers

The latest Air Jordan 14 Low sneaker model gets a beauty inspiration that translates through the tonal update: Red Lipstick colorway is the latest to join the roster. The brand debuted a look at the shoe earlier in June and now it meets its release. Most of the upper is...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Paulin
Person
Roger Federer
TrendHunter.com

Retro Padded Textural Sneakers

Nike introduces a new Toadstool colorway update of the Air Huarache sneaker model. The limited edition palette boasts a retro design element and it blends together the hues Toadstool, Black, and Chestnut Brown across the uppers. The LE model dates all the way back to 1992 and is most notably recognized for its buttery brown leather material that makes up most of the shoe's upper.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Retro Contrasting Chunky Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 96 sneaker model gets a new tonal update in celebration of the design's 25h anniversary -- the newest Persian Violet colorway honors the milestone. This is the brand's Air Max BW's 30th anniversary as well, so it is a perfect moment to celebrate with the famous color palette.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Syracuse-Inspired Sneaker Palettes

New Balance introduces a new makeup of its 550 sneaker model with the introduction of the bright Syracuse colorway palette. The brand recently launched the UNC blue hue not too long ago, and this latest one follows its footsteps. The design kicks off with a blend of both smooth and perforated white leather materials.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Stark Running Sneaker Colorways

Palace Skateboards introduces a new collection of Salomon XT-6 sneaker models made for the Fall 2021 season. The collaborative project between the duo perfectly fuse both of its expertise through the silhouette. The shoes are coated in a new set of colorway and patterning that are so bold that it cannot be missed.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Interior Design#Bon#Parisian#Wwd Front Row#Vans#Swiss#Nodaleto#Converse#Marais Running Club#French#Left Bank#Ba Sh
TrendHunter.com

Cherry Blossom-Hue Fuzzy Sneakers

Nike introduces the latest tonal iteration of the Dunk High sneaker model in a Toasty colorway. It resembles the palette of a blushed cherry blossom. Notably, the shoe is also lined with fleece at the interior to give it a warm element during the colder seasons of the year. As...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Mexican Wrestling-Themed Sneakers

Nike celebrates a festive time in Mexican culture and its wrestling traditions with the new Lucha Libre pack. The pack was led by the Air Force 1 silhouette with a luchador mask on top of the upper. It is now joined by two more options including an asymmetrically designed Air Max 90 sneaker and a notable premium Blazer Mid '77 Vintage sneaker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TrendHunter.com

Cookie-Themed Casual Sneakers

New Balance continues to add more tonal iteration of the iconic 550 sneaker model to its roster. The latest update is minimal with black and white details that are a nod to an Oreo cookie. The retro basketball shoes are detailed in layers of smooth and perforated leather materials in white as the base foundation.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Quick-Laced Elastic Sneakers

Just in time for the Fall season, Nike introduces the newest Speed-Lacing system showcased on the Air Max 95 sneaker model. It is designed by Sergio Lozano and functions as an elastic shoelace that is held with barrel cord locks. It is made in a color palette true to the autumn season.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
TrendHunter.com

Americana Sneaker Colorway Designs

DTLR works in collaboration with New Balance to decorate the 992 sneaker in a Varsity colorway for the season. The patriotic color palette sees blue suede at the heel, the upper section of the eyestays, and the toe box. This gives the shoe a patchwork-inspired update for an elevated look.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Tearable Detailing Classic Sneakers

Nike introduces its new Alter & Reveal pack of sneakers that allow customers to play and personalize their own sneaker designs. The signature models that make up the foundation of the new pack is the Air Max 90 and the Air Force 1 Low with tearable and changes in visuals with time.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Multicolored Suede Sneakers

American sneaker brand New Balance has introduced the New Balance XC-72 in 'Bone/Multi.' Released as part of the brand's new 'Shifted' collection, the design of the new shoe boldly merges popular New Balance silhouettes and blends retro colors to present a truly eclectic pair of sneakers. The 'Bond/Multi' colorway is...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

AR-Enabled Sneaker Hunt Campaigns

UK-based footwear retailer Schuh has launched the 'Schuh Sneaker Hunt,' an interactive, augmented reality game that challenges customers throughout London, Manchester, Liverpool, and Glasgow to navigate their real-world surroundings in an effort to locate a hidden 'Schuh box.'. The AR-based game is accessible via Apple and Android app stores and...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Heavily-Textured Pink Sneakers

Nike has announced the release of its Dunk High 'Toasty' in a brand new 'Cherry Blossom Pink' colorway. The tonal and heavily textured sneaker will be added to Nike's eco-friendly 'Move To Zero' product line. Similar to Nike's previous earthy-colored 'Toasty' model, these sneakers also draw inspiration from nature. Specifically,...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Limited Wavy Paneling Sneakers

Dime is preparing to release a limited edition design of the Vans Wayvee sneaker model in a sleek all-black colorway design. It is an exclusive black iteration of the notable silhouette, as Dime recently dropped its first of its Fall 2021 collection last weekend, featuring a wide range of cozy goods for the colder seasons.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Sustainable Sneakers

Roscomar introduces yet another collection of sustainable footwear designs, delivering a variety of silhouettes. The shoes are all made using vegan, organic, or recycled materials to ensure that it uses the least amount of carbon footprint through production. The most notable shoe to join the capsule is arguably the Court...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Toy Blocks-Infused Sneakers

Adidas Originals and the LEGO Group work in collaboration and deliver the impressive DIY LEGO Superstar sneaker design that perfectly fuses both of the brands' expertise. The shoes are made from premium leather material and have a black and white colorway as a nod to the signature look. It boasts...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy