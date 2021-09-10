CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Republicans blast Biden’s vaccine mandate

By Natalie Dunlap
Daily Iowan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Republicans criticized President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate on Thursday, calling the move an overreach of the federal government. Biden will require all employees of businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or face regular testing, he said in a live address on Thursday. The action plan also includes vaccine mandates for most federal workers, federal contractors, and for more than 17 million health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid hospitals and health care settings.

