How to watch Kacey Musgraves in ‘Star-Crossed’: Release date, stream, trailer

The singer’s fifth studio album is a patchwork of anguish and the revelations that result from rebuilding yourself with the leftover pieces. In 2018, Kacey Musgraves captured a rainbow. Golden Hour — her fourth studio album after her major label studio debut, Same Trailer, Different Park — was a breezy breakthrough that had the satirical country artist who’s friends with Willie Nelson open for pop magnum Harry Styles, as well as win the Album of the Year Grammy. Musgraves had fallen in love, wrapped up in an emotion so weightless that a rush back down was inevitable. Her latest album star-crossed doesn’t have any rainbows. “I’ve been to hell and back/ Golden hour faded black/ Say that it ain’t coming back,” she proclaims in the album’s third act on “What Doesn’t Kill Me.” Honestly, she’s much better for it.

