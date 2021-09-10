Why Darcey Silva Believes God Led Her and Stacey Silva to Turkey for Total Makeovers

This season has been a rollercoaster for Darcey and Stacey. Darcey is still trying to figure out if she can trust her fiance, Georgi. He has hidden a lot from her and a meeting with his ex-wife has still left her questioning his sincerity. Her twin, Stacey is hopeful she can give her husband, Florian a baby naturally. Yet, at 46, this may not be a viable option. They have now left their troubles and men behind in America for Turkey so they can get makeovers. Their lives are also currently under construction. Silva’s father, Mike has just listed the Connecticut home they reside in for sale. If there is a Season 3, the girls may finally have to live in their own pricey pad. Now onto Turkey.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO