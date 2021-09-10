CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Darcey Silva Believes God Led Her and Stacey Silva to Turkey for Total Makeovers

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Darcey & Stacey" Stars Give Tips for a Yacht Photo Shoot. Letting loose and living it up. In an exclusive sneak peek at Darcey & Stacey, airing Monday, Sept. 13, twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva unleash their inner "twin queen goddesses" during a trip to Turkey. "Whenever we travel together, we like to do it big," Stacey explains in the clip as she and Darcey seductively pose on a yacht.

TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
TVShowsAce

‘Darcey And Stacey’ Season 2 Episode 8 Recap- September 6

This season has been a rollercoaster for Darcey and Stacey. Darcey is still trying to figure out if she can trust her fiance, Georgi. He has hidden a lot from her and a meeting with his ex-wife has still left her questioning his sincerity. Her twin, Stacey is hopeful she can give her husband, Florian a baby naturally. Yet, at 46, this may not be a viable option. They have now left their troubles and men behind in America for Turkey so they can get makeovers. Their lives are also currently under construction. Silva’s father, Mike has just listed the Connecticut home they reside in for sale. If there is a Season 3, the girls may finally have to live in their own pricey pad. Now onto Turkey.
People

Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek: Stacey Concerned After Doctor Finds Potentially Cancerous Cyst

Stacey Silva is confiding in her twin, Darcey Silva. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, the 46-year-old sisters have an emotional conversation during their trip to Bodrum, Turkey. While discussing her desire to start a family with husband Florian Sukaj, Stacey opens up about some medical testing she had recently undergone to determine the viability of pregnancy.
Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
Black Enterprise

‘We Were Manifesting’: Abby De La Rosa Says Pregnancy With Nick Cannon Was Planned After Miscarriage

People felt like entertainer Nick Cannon was “Wild ’N Out” when he started getting women pregnant at a prolific rate. The father of seven children has welcomed four children from three different mothers in the past year alone. One of the women, Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of Cannon’s twin sons, recently spoke about her and Cannon’s choice to become co-parents.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
