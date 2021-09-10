Outraged Mother Claims Las Vegas Elementary Teacher Taped a Mask on Her Son’s Face

When her son's mask was allegedly taped to his face, this mother called out the substitute teacher responsible for it. She wants parents to know what is happening in schools, and her child's story has sparked an online debate.

In September, a Las Vegas school came under fire after a mother claimed a teacher was mishandling her son and other students.

The mom of a 9-year-old boy wants a Clark County School District substitute teacher to resign after they allegedly taped a mask to the child's face.

THE MOTHER WAS FURIOUS

The incident, which is believed to have occurred at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain's Edge, left the mother enraged. In an anonymous interview, she said: “I was furious, furious."

She added:

"I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing." It’s totally NOT ok to tape the kid’s mouth — Global Time Realty-NVRE-B.35249 (@GlobalTimeRealt) September 8, 2021

ALARMED BY THE TAPE

According to the mother, her fourth-grader went to get some water and forgot to put his mask back on correctly. She purports that the teacher did not ask him to put it back on. Instead, she taped it across the top of his face.

The youngster went to the school's administrator to collect work he had left at home. This was when the administrator noticed the tape and immediately removed it. She also notified the principal, who then went to the class for more information.

I wish for her sake, that she had just given the kid(s) another mask to wear. Parents & the media will blow things waaaay outa proportion so the real truth gets buried. Me personally, I’d of put them out of my class. Period. Teacher’s jobs are hard enough 🤨 — FronitaFronita (@OmenitaSinglet2) September 4, 2021

NOT THE ONLY INCIDENT

It is believed that other kids also had tape on their faces. The mother called out the school, and she said her son recalls “up to five” other students who were taped since the start of the school year.

The mother wants the teacher to leave the school because their actions caused her son to cry and left him feeling humiliated. It was a violation of her son's personal space and an overall traumatizing experience for him.

HOLDING THE TEACHER ACCOUNTABLE

CCSD shared its response concerning the incident. They said: "The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation."

The mother has also filed a report with the police and is looking at placing her son in a different school. She expressed: "It's crazy. Corporal punishment in schools should not be happening."

GET YOUR KIDS OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOL!! I don’t know how much louder I can say it here. Yesterday was too late. — ZingBat (@ZingBatt) September 7, 2021

ONLINE REACTION

Netizens were appalled by this encounter. One user wrote: "I’m all for masks, but this sub is awful." Someone else called for the closure of schools. They expressed that if this type of behavior is allowed in schools, they should be shut down.

Another online community member said: "That mom better take that sub teacher to court!" While the outcome of the teacher's position remains unclear, it is evident that many netizens hope the substitute will lose their job.