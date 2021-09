CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns fans can expect three key additions when it comes to food and drink at FirstEnergy Stadium this season. Aramark and the Browns have beefed up a few concession offerings as positive predictions and energy about the Browns are expected to lead to a full house on Sundays. Restaurateurs – and longtime Browns fans - Michael Symon (B Spot) and Rocco Whalen (Rosie and Rocco’s) will maintain a presence in the stadium. But three additional stands have been brought in:

