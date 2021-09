Radnor Coach Kristin Addis claims the seeds for the 2021 State championship season were sewn in the lost 2020 campaign – her rookie season at the helm. “I think it (losing the 2020 season) was difficult just because we did have a strong senior class that wanted their chance at championships,” Addis said. “When the season was canceled it was a big letdown, but in the two weeks we had on the field I saw tremendous growth and such enthusiasm.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO