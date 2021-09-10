CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latin Music Star, Sebastián Yatra, Releases Cover of Elvis Costello’s “Big Tears”

By Jacob Uitti
Today (September 10), Latin musical sensation, Sebastián Yatra, released a cover of Elvis Costello & The Attractions’ 1978 hit, “Big Tears,” into a smooth, hip-shaking reinterpretation, called, “Llorar.”

Check out the video, which features Yatra and his band as mannequins, here:

The cover track is part of a new album from Yatra, Spanish Model. The artist is also releasing a documentary series on the project, launching on September 13.

Costello’s “Big Tears” was originally released as a B-side to his single, “Pump It Up.”

“I listened to Elvis Costello’s music thanks to my parents,” the multi-platinum-selling Yatra said in a press release. “My voice sounds very different than in my other songs. It’s more rock, it helped me to get more confident and not to be scared of screaming or to let out my rawer side. I felt it was very beautiful to sing this in Spanish. I want to thank Elvis for having written this song.”

“I sing like me,” Costello said in the release. “Yatra sings like him. But he in this case has taken on the story of this song in a very interesting direction. It’s beautiful, hopeful even joyful. He’s never sung anything like this before. It’s tremendous what he does. I mean, he must have surprised himself.”

