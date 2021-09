TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 35-year-old man was critically injured during an attempted robbery, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says. The shooting call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 at a house in the 300 block of Belt Road. When officers got there, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.