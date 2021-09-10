CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

River Region United Way launches initiative to increase reading proficiency in mid-South Alabama schools

By Dylan Smith
Yellowhammer News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver Region United Way (RRUW) is working to increase reading proficiency rates among Alabama children, according to a recently launched campaign. A virtual forum consisting of regional leaders was held this week as RRUW announced the initiative, which aims to increase the number of students across the River Region reading proficiently by the end of the third grade. The River Region Bold Goal Coalition will consist of various local entities that support children and families in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery Counties.

