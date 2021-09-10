CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. 60 open near Smithland Dam Rd. in Livingston Co. after crash

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60 at the 14.5 mile marker is open after a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon, September 10. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle happened along U.S. 60 just north of Smithland near the Smithland Dam Road intersection between KY 137/River Road and the Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland.

