Deadly unrest reported in Myanmar after opposition urges ‘defensive war’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – At least 20 people have been killed in fighting between militias and Myanmar’s ruling military, a witness and local media said on Friday, in the worst violence since opponents of the junta called this week for a “people’s defensive war”. The National Unity Government (NUG) formed to resist...

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar urged to avoid violence after junta opponents declare revolt

(Reuters) – Southeast Asian and Western countries have urged all sides in Myanmar to refrain from violence and allow in humanitarian aid, after a shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, declared a nationwide uprising against the junta. The National Unity Government (NUG) said on Tuesday it was launching...
Myanmar’s Junta, Opposition Headed for Faceoff Over UN Seat

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s military regime and the democratically elected government it toppled in February are likely headed for a showdown later this month at the United Nations General Assembly over which group may represent the country, with the fate of billions in foreign reserves potentially hanging in the balance. The...
Myanmar shadow government declares war on military junta, escalating crisis

Myanmar’s security crisis deepened Tuesday when its shadow government, which is allied with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called for an armed revolt against the ruling military junta, sparking an escalation of fighting in parts of the country. The declaration sets the stage for a further unraveling in the...
Myanmar's NUG declares people's defensive war

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], September 7 (ANI): Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) on Tuesday launched "people's defensive war" against the country's military, which seized power in a coup on February 1. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the NUG, formed by deposed legislators, made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook.
Myanmar's Shadow Government Announces 'Defensive War'

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s shadow government declared a “defensive war” on Tuesday that is being viewed by analysts as a call to arms against the junta controlling the country. The National Unity Government (NUG) was founded as a shadow government in the wake of February’s military coup by Myanmar’s national armed forces. The NUG is the main opposition group, consisting of ousted elected politicians and legislators that claim to be the country’s legitimate government.
The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
Cambodian leader boasts he barged into opposition video call

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has boasted of barging uninvited into a video conference call hosted by his political opponents.An enthusiastic user of social media, Hun Sen said Friday he intruded into the Zoom call to warn his opponents that he and his spies were keeping a close eye on them.The Sept. 9 call was held by former members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party which a court dissolved in 2017. Cambodia's courts are widely seen as doing the bidding of Hun Sen's government, in this case eliminating the sole credible opposition party ahead of the 2018 election....
After a call from the shadow government to go to war, Myanmar cell towers were attacked.

After a call from the shadow government to go to war, Myanmar cell towers were attacked. Witnesses and reports reported Wednesday that protesters in Myanmar destroyed roughly a dozen military-owned communications towers after the country’s self-proclaimed shadow government called for a “defensive war” against the junta. Since the military seized...
Myanmar opposition calls for national uprising against army

BANGKOK (AP) — The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military government issued a sweeping call for a nationwide uprising on Tuesday, raising the prospect of spiraling unrest. The National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking...
Guinea opposition leader urges junta to establish time frame for elections

Cellou Dalein Diallo accused deposed president Alpha Conde of creating his own demise by flouting term limits. Guinea’s long-time opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo is urging the country’s ruling military junta to set up a transitional government and establish a time frame for holding elections as soon as possible following last week’s coup.
US, Australia urge cessation of violence in Myanmar

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): The US and Australia urged a cessation of violence in Myanmar and called for the release of political prisoners along with those arbitrarily detained by the military following the coup. The developments came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd...
EXPLAINER: Japanese ruling party race to determine next PM

Official election campaigning started Friday for the next head of Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party. The winner will almost certainly become leader of the world’s No. 3 economy, shaping key political, military and security roles in the region. Two men and, unusually for Japan, two women are competing in the Sept. 29 vote to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Their policies focus on anti-coronavirus measures, an economy hobbled by the pandemic and how to deal with, from Tokyo’s perspective, China’s increasingly menacing role in regional affairs. The Associated Press explains who these politicians are, their policies and the...
Guinea junta says it will not bow to pressure to let president leave

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Guinea’s military junta said on Friday it would not bow to pressure from regional leaders to allow President Alpha Conde, whom it detained during a coup earlier this month, to leave the country. On Friday Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara and Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a...
Myanmar military convoy hit by roadside bomb near Yangon: junta

Myanmar anti-junta dissidents have carried out a bomb attack on security forces near Yangon, with several killed in an ensuing firefight, the military and media said. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February, sparking mass pro-democracy protests and a bloody crackdown by the military. Various townships across Myanmar have formed so-called "people defence forces" to fight back against the junta, although the majority of clashes have been reported in rural areas. Security forces were travelling through Khayan, a suburb of Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Friday when they were attacked with a homemade bomb, the junta said in a statement on Saturday.
Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who fought for independence from France in the 1950s and 1960s and was ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after 20 years in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday.The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the office of current President Abdelmadjid Tebboune did not provide the cause of death or information about funeral arrangements.Bouteflika had suffered a stroke in 2013 that badly weakened him. Concerns about his state of health, kept secret from the Algerian public, helped feed public frustration with his rule that erupted in mass...
