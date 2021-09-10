Donald Trump Would Beat Joe Biden in a Boxing Match, Bookmakers Say
The former president told boxing fans this week: "I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he'd go down very, very quickly."www.newsweek.com
The draft dodger? Hahahahahahahah. He would not know how to hit like a man. He would pay someone to do it, but never actually give them the money.
I don't think Biden is interested in fighting anyone. Right now he has a job that requires all of his attention, and wasting it is "no" option.
Always bragging, while doing nothing. He needs to get over himself.
