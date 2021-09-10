CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Would Beat Joe Biden in a Boxing Match, Bookmakers Say

Newsweek
The former president told boxing fans this week: "I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he'd go down very, very quickly."

Comments / 52

fake Christians are Republican
8d ago

The draft dodger? Hahahahahahahah. He would not know how to hit like a man. He would pay someone to do it, but never actually give them the money.

Reply(7)
15
It's all good!
7d ago

I don't think Biden is interested in fighting anyone. Right now he has a job that requires all of his attention, and wasting it is "no" option.

Reply
3
Cindy Proctor
7d ago

Always bragging, while doing nothing. He needs to get over himself.

Reply(1)
7
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Blames Democrats for 'Out of Control' Texas Border Crisis

Donald Trump Jr. has blamed Democrats for the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and pointed to the large numbers of migrants currently encamped underneath a bridge in Texas. Former President Donald Trump's eldest son took to Twitter on Friday to share a campaign from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and criticize Democrats' handling of the situation.
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

