CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Lawrence Guy shares tips for a plant-based diet with 'GQ'

By Angelique Fiske
Patriots.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing vegan isn't as hard as it once was. There are a plethora of milk substitutes. Plant-based meat alternatives are readily available at restaurants and grocery stores. Gone are the days of your vegan friend resorting to fries and a side salad when out to dinner. Even in the world...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Increased flatulence from eating plant-based diet found to indicate healthier gut microbiome

A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Spain has found that the increase in flatulence experienced by people switching to a plant-based diet is an indication of a healthier gut microbiome. In their paper published in the journal Nutrients, the group describes experiments they conducted with healthy, male volunteers regarding diet, fecal sample size and flatulence.
FITNESS
WebMD

Plant-Based Diets Gain Steam, Major Companies Getting on Board

Sept. 14, 2021 -- It seems like everywhere you turn at the grocery store or your favorite fast-food restaurant, new plant-based products are popping up. This is not a real surprise, given the growth in popularity of plant-based eating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plant-based food sales were up 27% in...
INDUSTRY
uwfvoyager.com

Plant-Based Diet: Pear-fect or Kale no?

I love the environment and I love my body. Both hold incredible value: we can honestly say that no one would survive without these two things (that makes them pretty valuable, right?). There are so many ways to practice good stewardship when it comes to your body and the environment. One way that has always piqued my interest is plant-based diets.
DIETS
One Green Planet

How A Plant-Based Diet Lowers Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

We have all heard about how much better a plant-based diet is for us. Now, there’s new research to further back up those claims, featuring a comparison of plant-based eating and cardiovascular health. A scientific study was done to see what the mortality rates were for those eating an animal-based...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Diet#Vegan Food#Plant Based Diet#Patriots#Q A
One Green Planet

Wagamama Launches Campaign to Encourage Plant-Based Eating

Restaurant chain Wagamama has released a campaign to encourage people to eat more plant-based options in the hopes of tackling climate change head-on. The restaurant has dedicated half of its menu to plant-based options along with its Plant Pledge Campaign. Wagamama commissioned a survey that showed that consumers acknowledged the...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Rhubarb Recipes

Rhubarb is a plant that is commonly grown in many gardens in the UK and parts of the US that have cold winters. It is a super sour plant that has delicious, fat, and juicy stalks. The stalks are usually green and red in color. Due to high levels of oxalic acid, rhubarb leaves are considered toxic to humans and should not be eaten.
GARDENING
mylittlefalls.com

Go Plant Based for Healthy School Days

(Family Features) Filling the kitchen with plant-based ingredients is an easy way to nudge kids toward nutritious after-school snacks and make busy weeknight dinners as healthy as they are delicious. When you consume foods that boost your energy and give your body the fuel it needs, you can expect to...
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Country Archer Provisions Plant-Based Jerky

Country Archer Provisions has now branched into meatless offerings with its Plant-Based Jerky line. Known for its 100% grass-fed beef jerky and meat sticks made with real ingredients, the brand has debuted chef-created mushroom jerky in three varieties: tangy BBQ, sweet and savory Teriyaki, and umami-flavored Spiced Bacon. The clean-label line features whole slices of premium King Oyster Mushrooms, which have fibers with a similar look and feel to meat; other real ingredients; and flavorful spices, with nothing artificial. Aimed at vegetarians and flexitarians alike, Certified Gluten-Free, soy-free, low-fat, good-source-of-fiber Plant-Based Jerky rounds out Country Archer’s portfolio of better-for-you snacks crafted with responsibly sourced ingredients. The product was created in partnership with New York City executive chef and published author Will Horowitz, who also collaborated with Country Archer in 2020 on its Zero Sugar Beef Jerky line. A 2-ounce resealable pouch of Country Archer Plant-Based Jerky retails for a suggested $7.99.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TODAY.com

Healthy tips for getting your diet back on track this fall

All this month, TODAY is partnering with nutritionists to help you with recipes and tips to give your diet a fall reboot. Registered dietitian Maya Feller shows off a healthy breakfast, including a turmeric berry waffle, and her fellow dietitian Keri Glassman shares tips for avoiding emotional eating.Sept. 9, 2021.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Pudding Cakes

Popular vegan food brand OGGS has announced the launch of two new 'Melt-in-the-Middle' plant-based desserts, which will be released in supermarkets throughout the UK. The new launch marks the brand's expansion into the chilled vegan dessert space, a niche area with few prominent competitors. The new treats will come in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
US News and World Report

Why a Plant-Based Diet Isn't Complete Without This

If you reduce or phase out animal products from your plate, you might still be missing a key ingredient that makes plant-based diets complete: whole grains. Here's how to add healthy whole grains to your plant-based diet. Plant-based diets are a way to support nutrition, the environment and animal health....
FITNESS
healio.com

Plant-based diets, time-restricted eating provide cardiometabolic benefits

Eating a balanced, plant-based diet and practicing time-restricted eating can provide cardiometabolic benefits and may reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a speaker at the Heart in Diabetes CME Conference. Pam R. Taub, MD, FACC, founder and director of Step Family Cardiac Wellness and Rehabilitation Center and professor...
DIETS
CleanTechnica

Plant-Based Foods Are On My Favorite Restaurant Menu?

With issues of climate change and sustainability becoming increasingly urgent, many experts advise us to try to limit our consumption of meat, so plant-based foods are becoming more common these days on restaurant menus. The trend toward plant-based menu items originated with a veggie burger, but now plant-based options are becoming available in all sorts of categories.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Delicious Plant-Based Seasonings

Spicelogy—your one-stop shop for everything spice-related—boasts a plant-based seasoning that can definitely elevate your cuisine. Whether you are cooking for company or simply for yourself, the brand's impressive portfolio of unique and timeless spice mixes is worthy of consideration. Spiceology's delicious plant-based seasoning is called the Purple Haze All-Purpose Rub....
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Traditional Plant-Based Holiday Drinks

These Elmhurst 1925 products are being launched by the plant-based beverage brand to provide consumers with an alternative way to enjoy some of the best flavors of the season this year. The products include the returning Pumpkin Spice creamer alongside the new Caramel Macchiato flavor, which both contain one-gram of sugar per serving with less than 20-calories. The all-new OatNog drink will provide consumers with a plant-based way to enjoy the flavor of egg nog that contains six ingredients like cashew milk, oat milk and a blend of warming spices.
DRINKS
New Scientist

Men fart more when eating a plant-based diet due to good gut bacteria

Plant-based diets cause men to fart more and have larger stools, researchers have found – but that seems to be a good thing, because it means these foods are promoting healthy gut bacteria. Anecdotally, it is well-known that eating more plants – including fruit, vegetables, grains and legumes – creates...
NUTRITION
staradvertiser.com

Plant-based foods expand, with consumers hungry for more

In the fall of 2018, Jenny Goldfarb suddenly had a craving for a corned beef and pastrami sandwich. For Goldfarb — who grew up in a New York Jewish deli family — it was the classic sandwich of her youth. But her yearning came with a hitch: She is now vegan.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy