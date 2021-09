‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer has shared a series of snaps, officially revealing she’s dating Jaylan Mobley. See the sweet announcement. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is officially off the market! The reality TV icon took to Instagram on September 12 to share a series of snaps, confirming her new romance with Jaylan Mobley. Fans first began to speculate that she could be in a relationship with the 25-year-old U.S. Army officer after she posted a photo of herself getting a steamy kiss from her new beau.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO