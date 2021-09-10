CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Biden to travel to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia for 9/11 observances

By Ariana Figueroa
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mq2xX_0bsGh0Mw00

WASHINGTON – To honor the nearly 3,000 Americans who died 20 years ago on 9/11, President Joe Biden will visit the sites of the terrorist attacks.

Biden on Saturday will observe the anniversary in New York City, where hijackers crashed two passenger jets into the World Trade Center, killing ​​ 2,753 people .

He’ll also visit Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where 40 people were killed after United Airlines Flight 93 was taken over by terrorists and crashed into the ground.

The last stop is the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a fourth hijacked plane crashed into the headquarters of the Department of Defense , killing 184 people – including all on board American Airlines Flight 77.

The attacks were carried out by members of al-Qaida, an Islamic extremist group formed by Osama bin Laden and supported by the Taliban.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing that Biden “ felt it was important to visit each of the three places to mark the lives that were lost, the sacrifices on that day.”

The Pentagon completed renovations for a memorial in 2020, but has closed it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The memorial honors those killed in the attack, many of whom lived in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The visits will come weeks after Biden pulled U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war launched after the attacks by President George W. Bush. The Taliban, a terrorist organization that has a history of human rights violations, has taken over the country.

More than 120,000 people, many of them Afghans who helped U.S. troops over the last 20 years, were evacuated amidst the withdrawal. Many Afghans have arrived at military bases for processing in Maryland and Virginia.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden said in an address to the nation on Aug. 31. “I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars a year in Afghanistan.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Biden for not only ending the war in Afghanistan, but for also declassifying certain documents relating to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with those families forever, always, but on those occasions we show special deference,” she said in a statement.

Pelosi said she saluted the president for declassifying the documents related to 9/11, “including those previously classified documents regarding to Saudi Arabia’s possible involvement.” Saudi Arabia in reaction has issued a statement of innocence.

“We must never forget the enduring pain of the families and loved ones of the 2,977 innocent people who were killed during the worst terrorist attack on America in our history,” Biden said in signing the declassification order. “For them, it was not only a national and international tragedy. It was a personal devastation.”

He said the executive order requires the attorney general to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months.

The House Committee on Homeland Security also held a roundtable discussion with first responders about the cooperation between the Department of Homeland Security and first responders since the 9/11 attacks.

“This very Committee was established in the aftermath of 9/11, and since 2002 has been charged with supporting efforts to secure the homeland and the American people,” the chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

Members of the committee visited the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York on Thursday.

“We were reminded again of those we lost, especially the brave first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens,” Thompson said.

The post Biden to travel to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia for 9/11 observances appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Biden, Obama and Clinton mark 9/11 in New York with display of unity

Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity. President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Washington Post

Biden to travel to all three 9/11 sites for 20th anniversary of attacks

President Biden will travel to New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at all three sites where they occurred, the White House announced Saturday. Biden will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden when he visits Lower Manhattan in New...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden to travel to New York and New Jersey to assess Hurricane Ida damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York on Tuesday to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida, according to the White House. At least 67 hurricane-related deaths have been reported across eight states a week after Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Most of these deaths were reported in New Jersey and New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a stubbornly elevated pandemic death toll, Biden is banking on going into next year's midterm elections with historic economic reforms under his belt. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a catastrophic credit default, which may be the largest of the looming deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Americans#The World Trade Center#United Airlines Flight 93#Pentagon#The Department Of Defense#Al Qaida#Islamic#Taliban#White House#Afghans#This Very Committee#The 9 11 Memorial Museum
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden dials top Democrats as shutdown countdown begins

Democrats are taking their first concrete steps to avert a government shutdown in two weeks, even as they struggle to wrangle a master plan for handling multiple fiscal cliffs ahead. President Joe Biden held a joint call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Scoop: Biden bombs with Manchin

President Biden failed to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to agree to spending $3.5 trillion on the Democrats' budget reconciliation package during their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Defying a president from his own party — face-to-face — is the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

116
Followers
255
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy