CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

By Brian Rudd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaY7T_0bsGgycs00

The San Francisco Giants (90-50) hold the best record in baseball entering their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs (65-76). The two teams will open up their three-game set Friday with a 2:20 p.m. ET first pitch at Wrigley Field. Let’s analyze the lines around the Giants vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Giants RHP Dominic Leone (3-3, 1.55 ERA) makes his 45th appearance and second start. He has a 1.11 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 through 40 2/3 IP.

  • Leone has recorded more than three outs just once all year, and that was back in June, so this sets up as a bullpen game where several relievers will be used.
  • Behind Leone’s shiny ERA are some marginal skills and good fortune. He boasts a 1/5 K/BB over his last six appearances and has benefited greatly this season from a .217 BABIP and 4.9% HR/FB rate.

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.65 ERA) makes his 29th start. He has a 1.36 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 6.6 K/9 through 160 2/3 IP.

  • Hendricks got off to a rough start this season but got hot for an extended stretch and his ERA sat at 3.68 just a month ago. He has been hit hard in five starts since though, allowing 28 ER and 7 HR across 26 IP.
  • Has put up a 5.56 ERA and 6.7 K/9 while allowing 17 HR in 81 IP (1.9 HR/9) through 15 home starts.

Giants at Cubs odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Giants -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Cubs +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Giants -1.5 (+102) | Cubs +1.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Giants 6, Cubs 5

Money line (ML)

Both teams are playing well heading into this game. The Cubs have won eight of their last nine games, while the Giants have won four in a row and sport the league’s second-best road record at 45-27.

Hendricks is striking batters out at a career-low rate and has been pitching very poorly lately. It’s tough to have much confidence in him and he’s probably one to bet against until we see a rebound performance.

A small play on GIANTS (-155) looks like the side to take.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The San Francisco offense should put some runs on the board against Hendricks, who has had some blowups lately. However, the Cubs aren’t likely to be shut down by Leone and company, either.

Odds are this one stays pretty close throughout, so the call here is to PASS on the run line.

Over/Under (O/U)

The Giants are fourth in runs per game on the road and are facing a pitcher that is going through a very rough stretch. On the other side, the Cubs have scored 78 runs over their last 13 games (6.0 per game) and will square off against a host of relievers working an inning or two throughout the game.

Look for enough runs to push this total OVER 9.5 (-107)

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @RuddHQ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis Cardinals in control of Wild Card playoff destiny

ST. LOUIS–Call it “Devil Magic”, “The Cardinal Way”, or whatever you’d like, but after an emotional and physically grueling roller coaster of a season, and entering play Thursday, this much is true for the St. Louis Cardinals: They are in control of their postseason destiny. Wednesday’s 11-4 win over the...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Dominic Leone
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Chicago Cubs#K Bb#Babip#Bb 9#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Giants#Baseballhq Com#Ats#Sportsbookwire
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Jose Altuve makes history on Saturday night at MMP

Jose Altuve made Astros’ history on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. On Saturday night, the Houston Astros dropped their first contest of the series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings. Lance McCullers Jr. worked six plus innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks. But with an error in the field and the bullpen being tainted by Yimi Garcia’s outing, the Astros couldn’t come out on top.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy