CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How a Supreme Court decision from 1905 set the stage for vaccine mandates

By Madison Hall
Business Insider
Business Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ue9J_0bsGgkVw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S134z_0bsGgkVw00
President Joe Biden receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • A 1905 Supreme Court ruling grants states the authority to issue vaccine mandates.
  • The decision was upheld nearly 20 years later in a case barring unvaccinated children from school.
  • Experts say Biden's new vaccine rule is the most far-reaching one to come from the US government.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Republican leaders and vaccine skeptics railed against President Joe Biden on Thursday after he required COVID-19 vaccines for federal employees, contractors, and businesses with more than 100 employees, accusing the commander-in-chief of overstepping the government's authority.

But US history begs to differ.

It's not the country's first pandemic, and there's a strong tradition of vaccine mandates to quell diseases like smallpox and polio.

Brian Dean Abramson, an expert in vaccine law, told Insider that while vaccines rules aren't new, they usually come from the state, not the federal government. He said it was common in the 19th century for states and cities to require the smallpox vaccine.

"But it's been a very long time since we've had anything this far-reaching, and we've never had anything this far-reaching come from the federal government before," Abramson said.

The federal government has never attempted to issue a vaccine mandate to the scale of Biden's, but prior Supreme Court rulings have shown the court's willingness to allow them to proceed in various circumstances.

One particular case occurred in 1904. A Massachusetts town gave its citizens a choice: take the smallpox vaccine or pay a $5 fine. Pastor Henning Jacobson refused to pay the fine, leading to a 7-2 Supreme Court decision in 1905 in favor of the state and the validity of state-issued vaccine mandates.

Associate Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote the majority opinion, ruling that Harlan's individual freedoms, such as not taking the vaccine nor paying the required fine, do not give him a free pass to restrict the liberty of others by allowing the virus to spread.

"There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good," Harlan wrote. "On any other basis, organized society could not exist with safety to its members. Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy."

The Supreme Court affirmed the decision in 1922 , ruling it was well within the rights of public and private schools to exclude unvaccinated students. Associate Justice Louis Brandeis issued the majority ruling, citing the Jacobson decision.

"Long before this suit was instituted, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, had settled that it is within the police power of a state to provide for compulsory vaccination," Brandeis wrote .

Unanswered questions in the Jacobson ruling could divide the courts

The landscape of the country has changed in the 116 years since the Jacobson ruling, presenting unanticipated challenges to the court's decision.

Abramson told Insider the Jacobson v. Massachusetts case could both help and hurt the validity of Biden's new mandate. He said the court's decision could be interpreted in two ways in 2021:

  1. The Supreme Court favors vaccine mandates from all levels of government
  2. The ruling never expressly grants the federal government the power to issue a vaccine mandate, only states and municipalities

He said there's also a "little bit of wiggle room" in the case that could grant larger exemptions for people with fears of sickness or injury from the virus. Abramson told Insider the pastor in the original case was worried about receiving the smallpox vaccine due to side effects previously experienced by him and his family members.

"Jacobson had fears about the negative effects of the vaccine but didn't really substantiate those fears," Abramson said. "If it were proven that someone actually would be seriously injured by a vaccine, then the outcome might be different."

He said the court never made that determination and the Biden Administration may need to factor in more leniency for medical exemptions.

"They left some room to say that if someone has a medical objection to vaccination and can demonstrate that harm would come to them, they might have a constitutional right to avoid vaccination," Abramson said.

GOP leaders are preparing to sue the Biden Administration

Republican governors across the country announced their plans Thursday night to fight the Biden Administration's new mandate in court: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he would "pursue every legal option," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said similarly , and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made Biden a promise:

"See you in court," Noem said.

State leaders are not the only politicians jumping into the legal fray against the Biden Administration. Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman, said the RNC also plans to sue the administration when the mandate goes into effect on November 1.

Biden said on Thursday he's undeterred by the efforts from GOP governors to stymie the administration's COVID-19 response.

"If these governors won't help us beat the pandemic, I'll use my power as president to get them out of the way," Biden said.

Erin Snodgrass contributed reporting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 29

Dweek
9d ago

yeah this should go through court not Biden. And the so called vaccines don't even protect you from getting it. by definition is not a vaccine. it's a therapeutic

Reply(4)
7
Jim Docherty
8d ago

Small pox mortality rate was 30%< covid is <2%, huge difference and excuse to take our rights away, no more my body my choice arguements please.

Reply(1)
5
Kris Zero
9d ago

I'm cool with letting the states decide...biden needs to remember his place. states have rights

Reply(1)
9
Related
Florida Phoenix

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general, including Florida’s Ashley Moody, are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
NBC News

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate plan is constitutional, whatever his GOP critics say

President Joe Biden had not even finished announcing the details of his new plan to reduce the spread of Covid-19 Thursday when the criticism started pouring in. Using executive orders and agency directives, he mandated the full vaccination of all federal employees, federal contractors and Medicaid- and Medicare-funded health care facility workers. He also directed the Labor Department to draft an emergency rule requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either fully vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
poncacitynow.com

Governor Stitt Responds To Biden: ‘There Will Be No Government Vaccine Mandates In Oklahoma’

TULSA, Oklahoma – News 9. Both Governor Kevin Stitt and the state of Oklahoma were quick to respond to President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements Thursday. The state of Oklahoma plans on suing the Biden administration over the president’s mandate for every business with more than 100 workers to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristi Noem
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Despite low COVID vaccination, high death rates, governors plan to block Biden mandates

Southern governors — in the nation’s least vaccinated states — are vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Despite having strict child immunizations laws, mandating multiple vaccinations, the governors of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee have been vocal about plans to block new federal vaccine mandates, which will require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees, contractors and private employers with 100 or more employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Plan Has Shot Despite Past Court Losses

Prior litigation over emergency health and safety regulations and executive orders for federal contractors gives clues to how courtroom battles may unfold over the Biden administration’s latest bid to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates. President. Joe Biden. last week directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop an emergency temporary...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

GOP condemnation of Biden coronavirus mandate fuels concern other vaccine requirements could be targeted

Republicans’ sweeping denunciations of President Biden’s plan to force more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus are raising concerns among public health experts that this heated criticism could help fuel a broader rejection of other vaccine requirements, including those put in place by schools and the military, as the issue of inoculations becomes increasingly political.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Surgeon general: Vaccine mandates are appropriate, legal measures

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended the Biden administration's latest COVID-19 vaccine requirements, stating they are within the federal government's legal authority. Appearing on ABC News' This Week, Murthy said it was important to place the mandates, requiring roughly two-thirds of America's to get vaccinated...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Mandates#Vaccinations#The Washington Post#Getty Images#The Supreme Court#Gop
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Economic Crisis Due To Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Don't want to get the Covid vaccine? You're not alone. A new poll shows that 72% of employees surveyed will quit their jobs if required to get the Covid-19 vaccine. According to a recent poll, the vast majority of people will refuse to partake in mandatory vaccinations if required by their employer. The results show that 72 percent of Americans would quit their jobs if they were not granted a religious or medical exemption.
TEXAS STATE
WTOL-TV

Here's what a legal expert thinks of Biden's vaccine mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday more people will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It's part of a series of new nationwide pandemic protocols that will also make testing and treatment more widely available. Private companies with more than 100 workers must require their workers to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Business Insider

235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy