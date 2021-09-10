CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell: D’Andre Swift link to homicide ‘just internet rumors’

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOKuv_0bsGgbZP00

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell declined to speak Friday about “rumors” that running back D’Andre Swift is under investigation in a homicide case in Philadelphia.

That’s just internet rumors I don’t feel I need to comment on right now, ” the first-year coach said.

When asked if Swift was being investigated, Campbell responded, “Not to my knowledge.”

NFL Network reported Friday that its “extensive reporting on the situation” over the past two days hasn’t turned up any indication that Swift is under investigation. While police in Philadelphia declined to comment, sources reiterated Swift was not a suspect in the open homicide case, per the network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjuBe_0bsGgbZP00 Also Read:
Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift, Michael Brockers ready for Week 1

The Lions selected Swift, who played in college at Georgia, in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he gained 878 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in 13 games (four starts).

Now 22, the 5-8 Swift is from Philadelphia. He played at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, where he was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2017.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, game info and much more

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
MLive.com

Lots to like about where the Detroit Lions are heading under Dan Campbell. Jared Goff, not so much.

DETROIT -- Remember when the Lions raced to a 23-6 lead in last year’s opener against Chicago? Only to allow 21 unanswered points in a stunning loss? Or when they jumped to a 14-3 lead in Green Bay the following week? Only to allow 31 unanswered points in a stunning loss? Or when they needed fewer than 5 minutes to jump to a 14-0 lead two weeks later against New Orleans? Only to allow 35 unanswered points in a stunning loss?
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell reveals 2 Detroit Lions who are OUT for Monday Night Football

On Monday night, the Detroit Lions will be in Green Bay to take on the hated Packers and according to head coach Dan Campbell, they will be a hit short-handed. Campbell spoke to the media on Saturday morning and he revealed that WR Tyrell Williams and DL Kevin Strong have both been ruled OUT for Monday Night Football against the Packers.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

No workload limits on Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift: 'We can count the reps Monday'

D'Andre Swift will not have any restrictions on playing time in Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers despite missing the entire preseason with a groin injury, Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said Thursday. Asked before practice if Swift will be on a snap count in his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
Pride Of Detroit

Interview: Barry Sanders shares thoughts on Dan Campbell, D’Andre Swift

This week, yours truly got to complete a childhood dream. Myself and Chris Perfett had the extraordinary pleasure of chatting with the greatest Detroit Lions player of all time. Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders graciously took 10 minutes of his time to answer our questions about the 2021 Lions, the status of the running game in today’s NFL, and tall tales of his sleeping habits during his playing years.
NFL
chatsports.com

Monday Overreactions: Dan Campbell is the guy who will change everything for the Lions

Alright gang, brutal honesty time. The first entry in this new series was supposed to be about Jared Goff. I was going to go on and on about how Goff looks broken and not confident. What the Detroit Lions did—or should I say almost did—on Sunday changed everything in an instant. Sure Goff had some rough moments, but he put it together when it counted and I can’t overreact about him just yet. What I can and will overreact about is Dan Campbell. So here goes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Network#Los Angeles Dodgers#Indianapolis Colts
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift, Michael Brockers 'Ready To Go'

Heading into their season opener, the Detroit Lions had concerns regarding the health of two key players. Running back D'Andre Swift and defensive end Michael Brockers did not fully participate in training camp, as they were held out or limited for a significant portion of camp. On Tuesday morning, Dan...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's news conference: Live updates at noon

Follow along as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media to begin game week for the 2021 season opener. The Lions host the 49ers to begin the Campbell regime at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field. Be the first to hear and see what Campbell says today, beginning...
NFL
numberfire.com

Lions' D'Andre Swift (groin) expected to have no limitations Sunday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is planning on having a full workload in the team's Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Running backs coach Duce Staley told reporters Thursday, "I don’t know how to take (a productive running back) off. I get caught up in the game, he’s going to get caught up in the game and every good player, every good running back that I know, anyway, once you start feeling it, you don’t want to pull him off. We can count the reps Monday." That would certainly make it seem that Swift's reps will not be monitored as the game goes on. That's great news for those that have rostered the second-year back, and it likely means second-stringer Jamaal Williams will have a smaller role than some anticipated.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Free Press

Dan Campbell explains what WR Trinity Benson's role might be with Detroit Lions

Last week, hardly anyone knew who Trinity Benson was. This week, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has fielded questions about what the receiver’s role might be in his team's NFL season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field. The Lions acquired Benson in a trade last week with...
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell understands this is a marathon not a sprint

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell seems to understand this will be a marathon and not a sprint. The Detroit Lions brass refuses to use the term rebuild because the phrase has such a negative implication when applied to sports, but that is exactly what the organization will endure in 2021. Campbell seems to know the task at hand will take time and has low expectations in year one. I like it, the ole under-promise and hopefully over-deliver mentality.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is D’Andre Swift playing in Week 1? Fantasy impact and outlook for Detroit

The Detroit Lions should have their RB1 for Week 1 of 2021. Running back D’Andre Swift will be ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed on Detroit’s flagship radio station, 97.1 The Ticket, Tuesday morning. This news is sure to have a positive impact on the Lions’ offense and Swift’s fantasy outlook in 2021.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy