CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Public Schools bungles 9/11

By Michael Rubin
Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor too long, the Montgomery County Board of Education has sought to use its platform for politics rather than education. With increasing frequency, the school district blasts the family members of its more than 160,000 students with the ruminations of top education officials. And so it has been with the interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight and Board of Education President Brenda Wolff. On Friday, McKnight and Wolff sent an email blast linking to their latest letter meant to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Schools snub Constitution Day

When your children arrive home from school on Sept. 17, I encourage you to ask them, "How was Constitution Day?" Just three years ago, when I was still in high school, I had no clue that Constitution Day existed. Many people and students still don't know it does. In fact,...
EDUCATION
Phoenixville News

Montgomery County to host hiring open house for 9-1-1 telecommunicators

NORRISTOWN — Have you ever thought you might want to work as a 9-1-1 telecommunicator — fielding emergency calls from the public and dispatching assistance? Do you have a sense of compassion for those in need, a positive attitude and excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills?. If so, Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
marylandmatters.org

Montgomery County First Responders Remember 9/11: ‘Things I Never Wish To See’

Twenty years ago Saturday, hundreds of first responders throughout Maryland and the surrounding region rushed to the crash sites of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that morning — 2,753 at the World Trade Center in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 who were aboard a hijacked plane that crashed in a Shanksville, Pennsylvania field.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery News

Montgomery County to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks with sculpture rededication ceremony

EAGLEVILLE — Montgomery County leaders, local first responders and their families will come together Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. They will do this by rededicating a 9/11 memorial. The ceremony, which is limited to first responders and families, will take place Saturday at the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center in Eagleville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
Government
townofcarrboro.org

Carrboro Public Safety Leaders Reflect on 9/11

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will mark the passage of two decades since 9/11 terrorist attacks. A livestream program will be aired on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/911memorial starting at 8:40 a.m. (ET) on Saturday, Sept. 11. The focus of the national commemoration will be the reading of the names by family members in-person. Throughout the ceremony, there will be six moments of silence, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.
POLITICS
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County 9/11 Community Remembrance Event Commemorates 20th Anniversary

This week marks the anniversary of the tragic events of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, including 11 Montgomery County residents. On Friday, Montgomery County will host a Community Remembrance to honor those who sadly lost their lives 20 years ago. Scheduled at 11:00 a.m., the service will be held at Courthouse Square Park in Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#9 11#Antisemitism#The 9 11 Commission#Muslims#Cadillacs#Fbi#Anti Muslim#Asian Americans#Pentagon#The Washington Examiner
Fox News

From Washington: Vaccine Mandate Double Standards

The Biden administration has been facing pushback following their recent coronavirus vaccine mandate announcement that involves companies with more than 100-employess to require workers to show they are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The state of Arizona has already sued the administration over the mandate this week, pointing out that while U.S. citizens are required to be vaccinated, illegal immigrants crossing over from the southern border are not required to get the vaccine. Twenty-four state attorney generals are also threatening to take legal action over the mandates as well. FOX News Headline’s 24/7 anchor John Saucier spoke with FOX Business Correspondent Edward Lawrence about the mandates and how it will impact America’s workforce.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Washington Examiner

The pandemic and the homicide surge will have a lasting effect on our gun control politics

The surge in new gun owners could have a political impact that lasts far longer than the pandemic and the surge in homicides that inspired it. Between January 2019 and April 2021, approximately 7.5 million people became first-time gun owners. Nearly 50% of them were women. More than 40% are black or Latino. This is bad news for the gun control movement and, perhaps in the long term, for the Democratic Party.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Anti-white bias in the classroom is real, and it's toxic

The Pennsylvania State Education Association , the state's largest teaching union, is providing its members with a seminar focused on the New York Times podcast , Nice White Parents, Todd Shepherd of Broad and Liberty reported . This podcast describes itself as a series dedicated to "building a better school system, and what gets in the way." And, as this advertisement shows, "what gets in the way" is merely a trope for "blame white people."
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Maricopa County election official taps Arizona attorney general to look into 'potentially illegal' voter data leak

A local election official in Maricopa County, Arizona , asked state Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were uploaded to the internet, calling it a "potentially illegal" data leak. The voter registration records, known as the "voter file," were reportedly "posted on the internet as well...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
mymcr.net

Monroe County remembers 9-11

Monroe County Emergency Services remembered the heroism and sacrifices of Sept. 11, 2001 with a Patriot Day program on Saturday. The program encompassed the hours from 8:30-10:30 a.m. when the events of terrorism unfolded before the American public. At the Monroe County Station 1/Headquarters on Juliette Road near I-75, 343...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
CBS Denver

9/11 Attack Isn’t Required In Colorado Public Schools Curriculum. Here’s How Some Instructors Teach It

(CBS4) – In Colorado there are no state standards for teaching about the 9/11 terror attacks in schools, meaning depending on the district, school, or teacher students could have a very different understanding of what took place. That’s something that troubles some teachers, knowing the generation of students now in grade school weren’t even born when the attacks happened. (credit: CBS) Nationwide, only 14 states require 9/11 to be taught – and according to a 2017 study – 26 states mention 9/11 as a part of a teaching standard, sub-standard, or example. Colorado isn’t one of them. The Colorado Department of Education says...
EDUCATION
Forsyth County News

Schools in Forsyth County plant red maple trees to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

Forsyth County Schools leaders gathered on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for a ceremony outside the district office in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden began the ceremony by recounting the events from the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when American Airlines Flight 11 first struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:47 a.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy