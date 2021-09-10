Montgomery County Public Schools bungles 9/11
For too long, the Montgomery County Board of Education has sought to use its platform for politics rather than education. With increasing frequency, the school district blasts the family members of its more than 160,000 students with the ruminations of top education officials. And so it has been with the interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight and Board of Education President Brenda Wolff. On Friday, McKnight and Wolff sent an email blast linking to their latest letter meant to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks.www.washingtonexaminer.com
