Jake Paul shoots down Tyron Woodley rematch, eyeing bout with Tommy Fury

Jake Paul Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul has officially ruled out a rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

The YouTube sensation said on the "Full Send Podcast" earlier this week that fighting Woodley again "doesn't make sense" after beating him via split decision in their Aug. 29 bout.

Paul and Woodley agreed to a rematch under the condition the latter got a tattoo that reads, "I love Jake Paul." Since then, Woodley has refused to get the tattoo, saying he'll get it if Paul signs a contract for a rematch.

Paul believes Woodley blew the opportunity for another fight by refusing to get the new ink.

"If he would've gotten the tattoo, like now, and that clip goes viral, and everyone's like, 'Jake, do it, do it,' I would be like, 'I kind of have to do this,'" Paul said. "But he f----- up."

The 24-year-old now has his sights set on the half-brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, who he says is at the top of his list.

"I think it's on to bigger and better things," Paul said. "I want to fight a real boxer. I think Tommy Fury's probably at the top of that list. He's skilled, he's undefeated and he's a real boxer. And he has like four million followers on Instagram, which is good engagement."

Fury expressed interest in fighting Paul after defeating Anthony Taylor in a four-round fight via unanimous decision last month, saying a battle against the YouTuber "should be no test at all."

Fury is unbeaten in seven professional fights, so he'd be a challenge for Paul, who has yet to step into the ring against a legitimate boxer. In addition to Woodley, Paul has defeated Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Ali Eason Gib.