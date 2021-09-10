In a huge blow, judge rules Apple can't force developers to exclusively use its App Store payment system

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.

