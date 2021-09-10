CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a huge blow, judge rules Apple can't force developers to exclusively use its App Store payment system

By By Rishi Iyengar, Clare Duffy, CNN Business
WLFI.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple can no longer prohibit app developers from directing users to payment options outside its App Store, a judge ruled on Friday. The decision, which followed a contentious court battle with the maker of the hugely popular Fortnite video game, is a major blow to Apple — but the company also scored a partial victory as the judge stopped short of calling it a monopoly.

