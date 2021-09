For those of us who wish to reduce gun violence in our country, I think the abortion law recently passed in Texas has laid the groundwork for doing that. Just as Texas allows individuals to sue anyone associated with performing an abortion — be it a physician, clinic or even someone who just drove the patient — we should encourage our state and local governments to pass laws that allow people to sue anyone who committed or enabled someone to be killed with a gun.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO