CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chlöe’s “Have Mercy” Video Is Where Medusa Meets Déjà Vu: Watch

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 9 days ago

After months of teasing and pleading, Chlöe’s solo debut single, “Have Mercy” has finally arrived.

The scintillating three-minute visual opens with a narrator describing how a 21-year-old man went missing while a woman is seen holding a newspaper with the face of another man crossed out. It’s then that we see Chlöe standing on the top of her sorority house, summoning her loyal subjects and spurring an epic whodunnit.

The teaser the 23-year-old dropped earlier this week couldn’t fully encapsulate the cinematic greatness bestowed upon us at the midnight hour on Friday (Sept. 10). The small details from the news report opening to the cut shots of her luring in her prey to her déjà vu-inducing choreography to even licking the statue, we see traces of her mentor, Beyoncé all throughout this visual.

The premise also alluded to Greek mythology, specifically the story of Medusa: a seductress who turned men into stone when they looked at her. Thus, Chlöe’s power is in her gaze. She twerked, danced, and served body on a glistening platter all through the streets, rooftops, and on front lawns, stealing the souls of men and making females everywhere scream, “GO OFF SIS!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3o43_0bsGgAvu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QucDc_0bsGgAvu00

The lyrics “Booty so big (work), Lord, have mercy” are laced throughout the song tying together the theme of seduction and as she puts it, the song overall is a bad b***h anthem. Chlöe is assertive and unapologetically confident. She sings, “If I count to three, bet you be on your knees […] I’ll educate ya how to do this s**t/Temporary, that’s never rare-y/I’m necessary, yeah, I am that b***h.”

Minutes before the premiere, the singer took to Instagram Live to answer a few fan questions and revealed that Kelis was actually one of her inspirations when working on her debut single. “She’s such a fierce, bad b***h and I was really inspired by her and how confident she is and who she is in her power,” explained the Atlanta native.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H92ZD_0bsGgAvu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxRAq_0bsGgAvu00

We also caught glimpses of a few notable cameos including Tina Knowles-Lawson who seems to play the Head Mistress of Chlöe’s sorority house ensuring things ran smoothly. The breathtaking Ghanaian-British singer-rapper Bree Runway also makes an appearance, while viewers enjoy the delectable eye candy of actor Rome Flynn as the leading man.

Directed by mastermind Karena Evans, we’re not sure which part of the video we love the most, but surely, there’s more up Chlöe’s sleeve, especially with her performance at the VMAs set for this Sunday (Sept. 12).

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shares Untold Stories In Forthcoming Docuseries, ‘NOTED’

Alicia Keys is taking fans into uncharted parts of her world where she’s opening up in a brand new way. In a new four-part docuseries entitled NOTED, the singer discusses her journey—both personally and professionally. “When I’m making music, I’m exposing all of my secrets, and I’m very uncomfortable being...
MUSIC
Vibe

LeBron James And Maverick Carter Partner With Clubhouse

LeBron James and business partner and longtime friend, Maverick Carter, have teamed up with social media platform Clubhouse to produce new content, in addition to its current programming. After producing The First One, 17 Weeks, and More Than A Vote: Vaccine Special, and DJ Khaled’s podcast, James and Carter are...
NBA
Vibe

See How Taye Diggs Connects Everyone In Black Hollywood

In January 1994, veteran actor Kevin Bacon declared that “he had worked with everybody in Hollywood or someone who’s worked with them.” Thus, the concept of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” or “Bacon’s Law” was born. In fact, it’s an actual game where one is tasked to choose an actor...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rome Flynn
Person
Kelis
Person
Karena Evans
Person
Tina Knowles
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey Unleashes ‘Have Mercy’ Music Video Trailer

Chloe Bailey is strutting towards Friday’s release of her debut solo single ‘Have Mercy’ with vigor. The Murda Beatz-produced bop has been the subject of ample buzz and to-date its snippet has drummed up over 800,000 uses on TikTok. Adding fuel to the fire of excitement, the 23-year-old unwrapped a...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Chlöe Shut Down the 2021 VMA's with Her Debut Performance of "Have Mercy"

Chlöe's debut televised performance at the 2021 Video Music Awards did not disappoint. The singer completely shut down the VMA's stage with her performance of her premiere solo single "Have Mercy," with the star-studded audience collectively losing their minds in reaction to her performance. The star wore a hot pink corset number as she effortlessly executed high energy choreography, led a twerk circle, and ended the number with a sultry microphone lick. Please consider us an advocate for Chlöe Bailey supremacy from this point out.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D J Vu#Medusa#Actor#Greek#Instagram Live#Ghanaian
Billboard

Chlöe Drops Her Debut Single 'Have Mercy': Stream It Now

Have mercy! Chlöe Bailey of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle finally released her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday (Sept. 10). This is the first listen from the 23-year-old Grammy-nominated singer's upcoming debut album, which will be released on Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia. Earlier this year, the two sisters created separate social media accounts and teased "so many exciting things coming."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MTV

Chlöe Says Her 'Have Mercy' Video Is 'All About Ass, But In An Artistic Way'

The road to Chlöe Bailey's debut solo single "Have Mercy" was long, arduous, and sometimes even plagued by toxic comments from strangers who refused to let her own her confidence. But with a wildly bold and inventive new video directed by Karena Evans that lets Chlöe present herself precisely how she wants the world to see her, she's truly arrived.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who does Chlöe sample on Have Mercy, the singer's debut single?

After going viral on Tik Tok, the music video for Chlöe Bailey’s debut single Have Mercy dropped yesterday, Friday, 10 September. As fans hype the song on social media, some have wondered who Chlöe Bailey samples at the start of Have Mercy. Who does Chlöe Bailey sample on Have Mercy?
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Bailey Reveals Cover Art For Solo Debut, “Have Mercy” And Announces Release Date

While Halle Bailey has been busy being “part of your world” on the set of The Little Mermaid Live, big sister Chlöe Bailey teased the release of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.” Back in July on her 23rd birthday, Chlöe channeled her grown woman in a TikTok video where she seductively danced in what appeared to be a visual teaser for her forthcoming single. The snippet amassed nearly 20 million views and to date, the sound has been used in more than 800,000 TikTok videos. @chloebaileywashere this is 23… HAVE MERCY COMING SOON ??? ♬ Have Mercy by Chlöe –...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Shares Emotional Moments Following MTV VMAs Performance: Watch

Chlöe bodied her first solo performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The singer commanded the stage and effortlessly flaunted her vocal range and physical abilities in her live rendition of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.” However, the intimate moments immediately after she walked off stage are bringing fans to tears. First, the 23-year-old, who appeared to be sobbing, found the nearest seat aka a set of stairs offstage to decompress. She responded to the fan-cam clip by saying, “What a f**king moment… still on a high.” Moments later, she gathered herself and wrapped her arms around her younger sister, Halle,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Refutes Rumors That She’s Dating Future

Coming off the heels of “Have Mercy,” its sexy visual, and her dynamic debut solo performance at the 2021 VMAs, Chlöe hopped on Instagram Live to dispel rumors about her reportedly dating Future. During her post-MET gala travels, the 23-year-old stated, “I don’t know where that rumor came from. Somebody asked if me and Future talk.” She, then, proceeded to call him a “wonderful fella” and shared that she “loves his music.” However, “I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life,” stated the fellow Atlanta native before changing the subject to her hair and asking her fans if they...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

128
Followers
245
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy