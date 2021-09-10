CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 13:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills THE WYOMING AIR QUALITY DIVISION HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Thick smoke from western wildfires will continue over northeast Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
City
Weston, WY
County
Crook County, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Weston County, WY
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Air Quality Alert#Northeastern Crook#Southern Campbell#13 09 00#The Department Of Health#Western Crook
The Hill

Biden administration to accelerate deportation flights for migrants

The Biden administration is implementing a strategy to ramp up deportation flights for migrants in South Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that it plans to secure additional transportation to “accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights” to Haiti within the next 72 hours.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy