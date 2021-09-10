Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below-Average Temperatures This Winter In Texas
Considering the brutal conditions that almost the entire state of Texas had to endure just over six months ago, many of us aren’t necessarily excited about the upcoming winter – and, according to the Farmers Almanac, there’s ample reason to be apprehensive. Well below-average temperatures are predicted for winter 2021-2022 in the central and south-central part of the country, so it’s time to start thinking ahead and making plans.www.sansabanews.com
