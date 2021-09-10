CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Neill launch ‘Rookie Rippers Ireland” for the groms

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO’Neill Wetsuits have announced the launch of their Rookie Rippers program in Ireland for 2021. Ireland has some of the most wave rich coastline in the world but often gets overlooked with events as it’s a long way from the surf industry capitals. O’Neill has always been interested in cold water destinations and has already sponsored Sligo grom Tom Murphy but is also interested in helping more young talent. The Rookie Rippers event aims to highlight the up and coming groms in Ireland. The event is not just about crowning a winner but developing the youth scene. The events will use local coaches to help the kids during the event. Those who reach the finals will also win spots to an O’Neill sponsored Training camp as well as some great O’Neill rubber.

