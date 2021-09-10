CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterback Cody Orgeron says facing LSU, dad Ed Orgeron will be ‘difficult’

By Ashton Pollard about 5 hours
Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Like many college football players, when McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron takes the field on Saturday, he will have a parent in the stadium. Unlike most college football players, that parent will be the head coach of the opposing team, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Inevitably, there is a lot of noise surrounding the matchup. The younger Orgeron is excited to take on his dad’s team, even if it won’t be easy.

“It’s definitely difficult,” Orgeron said earlier this week. “Going in there, I got both of my brothers still on the sideline, my dad. I feel like it’s me against the whole fam, but I wouldn’t want it any other way. I live for stuff like that. You dream of moments like this as a kid, and it’s finally here. I just can’t wait to go out there and play, have fun. Like I said, block out the noise, stay off my phone, stay off social media, don’t get caught up in the distractions and just play my game.”

Traveling to Baton Rouge Saturday will check off a bucket list item for the quarterback.

“This one is special,” Orgeron said. “I’ve always dreamed about playing in Death Valley. Obviously, it’s a very unique situation playing against my dad, but at the same time, it’s just another football game. 11-on-11, go out there and fight and compete. Let the best man win.

“Obviously, going out there in an atmosphere like that, playing in Death Valley, first home game of the season, full capacity and couldn’t be more excited.”

The Cowboys lost their opener last week, a 42-36 defeat at the hands of West Florida. Orgeron went 31-for-47 with 367 yards and two scores. The Cowboys did not play a 2020 season due to the pandemic.

LSU still looking for first win of the season

After a disappointing season opener against UCLA at the Rose Bowl last weekend, the elder Orgeron is looking to get his team back on track, especially after going 5-5 last year just one year removed from a perfect season and national championship.

As far as in-game adjustments go, Orgeron has spoken publicly about a few ideas he has to shake up his offense.

First, the LSU run game was terrible in Pasadena. The Tigers finished with just 49 total yards on the ground. Tyrion Davis-Price led the team with 31 yards on 13 carries for an average of 2.4 yards per rush. Quarterback Max Johnson had the team’s longest run play on Saturday. It was 12 yards.

“We have to get the ball outside,” Orgeron said earlier this week on a Baton Rouge radio show. “We have to run some pin and pulls. We have to be more diverse, and I guarantee you’re going to see it this week.”

Orgeron also admitted the team put too much on Johnson last week. Johnson threw the ball 46 times, tied for the second most amongst teams that have played one game this season. He finished with 330 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but it was not enough to overcome the Bruins.

This weekend’s game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. CT, and ESPN’s Football Power Index gives LSU a 99.4% chance of victory.

