Agriculture

Winter Vegetables

San Saba News & Star
 9 days ago

Winter vegetables like lettuce, spinach, Swiss chard, cabbage, kale, and broccoli not only provide you with food, they also look beautiful planted right in the middle of your established landscape. Most Central Texas gardeners plant these from late summer through fall, but if you got a late start or want...

www.sansabanews.com

hudsonvalley360.com

Vegetable Fermentation Workshop

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, presents Vegetable Fermentation Workshop noon-2 p.m. Sept. 18. Vegetable fermentation is a practical, safe, and effective method for preserving and enhancing the taste of seasonal produce from your garden, farm, or grocery store. This workshop, taught by Mark Phillips, will provide an in-depth overview of the process for fermenting vegetables at home. It will include a demonstration of how to properly prepare and set up a fermentation vessel, as well as provide principles and practices for successfully managing and storing your ferment. The techniques and knowledge in this workshop can be used for sauerkraut, kimchi, cucumber pickles, hot sauce, dilly beans, and more. Non-members, $45; members, $30. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; 413-298-3926; or info@berkshirebotanical.org.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
brownwoodtx.com

Top tips for a successful fall vegetable garden

As we leave summer and enter the fall season, beginner and expert gardeners alike are planning their fall vegetable gardens. Whether you are growing vegetables in a pot in your apartment or refreshing your backyard garden, it is important to know that a fall vegetable garden needs to be managed differently than a spring garden.
GARDENING
State
Texas State
Kiss 103.1 FM

Loaded Vegetable and Chickpea Curry

As summer comes to a close and the weather gets cooler, it’s the perfect time to start making comfort food. This chickpea curry loaded with hearty veggies will keep you satisfied and full. This curry is high in protein from the chickpeas, high in fiber from the veggies, and satiating thanks to the coconut milk, not to mention its packed flavor from all the spices.
RECIPES
niagaranow.com

Growing Together: September a busy time for harvesting vegetables

I just love this time of year! There is less humidity, lower temperatures and fresher air. There are also many chores in the garden to get done. September can be a busy time in the garden for harvesting vegetables, with many crops just reaching their peak in the coming weeks. Here are just a few of the vegetables that are commonly harvested in September and October and how best to tackle it.
AGRICULTURE
abc27.com

Kid Eats : Storing Fresh Vegetables & Salad Greens

Do you struggle to get your kids to eat fresh vegetables, or go to grab your greens only to see they are wilted and brown? Julie Stefanski is back with another segment of Kid Eats to help us find fun ways to engage children in healthy eating and the best way to store produce so it doesn’t go to waste.
RECIPES
recipetineats.com

Konbu Cha Pickled Vegetables

Today’s dish, Konbu Cha Pickled Vegetables is super easy and quick to make. You only need to pickle the vegetables for 30 minutes and the preparation takes just 5 minutes. It is lightly salted and full of umami. I have already posted a recipe, Simple Pickled Celery, which is also...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Weather#Insects#Flowers#Central Texas#Swiss
Bon Appétit

Berbere-Spiced Roast Chicken and Vegetables

Chris Williams loves to use berbere, a hot and complex Ethiopian spice blend, at his restaurant Lucille’s in Houston. “It’s one of my favorite tools for bringing excitement to humble ingredients,” he says. Williams employs it here to create a flavorful paste, which he rubs all over a whole chicken before roasting it over root vegetables. It’s a simple but satisfying one-pan meal that welcomes whatever seasonal veg you might have on hand.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

In a Salad Rut? Shave Your Vegetables.

This simple technique will take your salads from blah to beautiful. If there are certain vegetables you struggle to get excited about, reach for your vegetable peeler. Shaving vegetables into ribbons changes their texture so dramatically that you’ll likely find a new affection for foods you previously ignored: zucchini, carrots, fennel, beets, brussels sprouts, radishes, the list goes on.
FOOD & DRINKS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Fermenting vegetables is easy and fun

A year ago, I was excited to share information from the KSRE Fact sheet I wrote titled, “Taking a New Look at Fermented Foods.” The practice of fermenting foods has been around for thousands of years. There are many claims to how fermentation was discovered, but now, every culture with access to salt, makes some kind of fermented food. The simplicity of this food preservation method coupled with its unique flavors and reported health benefits has made fermenting food popular worldwide. Today there seems to be a renewed interest in preparing fermented foods at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
gardentherapy.ca

Homemade Fruit and Vegetable Wash Recipe

Unless it’s homegrown, we know so little about where our produce really comes from. To ensure you remove all traces of pesticides and herbicides, as well as prolong shelf life, I recommend using a fruit and vegetable wash. This homemade recipe uses only 4 ingredients, all staples you are sure to have in your pantry already!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Beacon Newspapers

Creamy lasagna soup with vegetables

Lasagna is often a family favorite, a kind of comfort food with an Italian vibe. But depending on the recipe, the process of making it can be onerous. First, you prepare and season the sauce and mix together the cheeses. Then you part-cook the lasagna noodles and trim them to fit the dish. You might even need to pre-cook some mushrooms and other vegetables.
RECIPES
Times-Online

Squirreling Away Vegetable Seeds

Saving seeds to plant next year can be a gamble but it is worth a try. Last fall, I watched the local squirrel as he or she stashed away seeds from our bird feeder for the winter. Imitating the squirrel’s frugal behavior, I am going to save some garden seeds for next year. If you had a hard time finding seeds this past year, you might feel the need to do the same.
GARDENING
Kankakee Daily Journal

How to regrow scallions and other vegetables from scraps

At our house, we’re getting much better with storing and using up produce. In fact, we’ve all but completely stopped throwing rotten produce into the garbage. Now, I’m taking it further by actually regrowing vegetables from scraps — in the kitchen window. It’s as though my inner gardener has come out to play and not a moment too soon as grocery prices soar and inflation in the U.S. now has reached a 20-year high.
GARDENING
P&V

Mexican vegetable soup

This Mexican vegetable soup has been in my family forever, it was passed from my grandma to my mom and from my mom to me. It is filled with authentic Mexican flavors and vegetables. Poblano peppers, tortilla chips, and avocado slices, basically a dream. Why will you love this recipe?
RECIPES
Washington Post

Stuffed Vegetables in Tomato Sauce

As fall approaches and summer squash still abound, stuff them and other vegetables with grains and lentils and simmer in a tomato sauce. This recipe from a vegan Iraqi cookbook author originally called for the use of “vegan mince,” or meatless crumbles, and you can certainly use them instead of the lentils here, if you’d like. We tested this using a Lebanese seven-spice blend, but you can also look for baharat or use the combination of spices listed. Feel free to vary the vegetables – eggplant also works well – or to use all of a single vegetable, as long as you keep the total weight to 2 pounds. Serve with rice or another grain of your choice and/or a salad.
RECIPES
Greeneville Sun

Kitchen Classroom: Regrow Your Vegetables

Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. In this week’s edition of Kitchen Classroom, we’re taking kids back to the Kitchen...
RECIPES
SolidSmack

Best Juicers for Fruits, Vegetables, and Citrus

The best juicer should be able to effectively extract juice from any kind of fruit with less effort on your end. However, it is important to know that there are different kinds of juicers on the market: centrifugal, slow, and citrus juicers. Centrifugal models, as the name implies, work by...
FOOD & DRINKS

