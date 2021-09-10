Winter Vegetables

As fall approaches and summer squash still abound, stuff them and other vegetables with grains and lentils and simmer in a tomato sauce. This recipe from a vegan Iraqi cookbook author originally called for the use of “vegan mince,” or meatless crumbles, and you can certainly use them instead of the lentils here, if you’d like. We tested this using a Lebanese seven-spice blend, but you can also look for baharat or use the combination of spices listed. Feel free to vary the vegetables – eggplant also works well – or to use all of a single vegetable, as long as you keep the total weight to 2 pounds. Serve with rice or another grain of your choice and/or a salad.

