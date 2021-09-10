How To Decide Who To Vote For In Canada's 2021 Federal Election
The 2021 Canadian Federal Election is a chance to have your say in who will become the next prime minister of Canada. This year's campaign is estimated to be the most expensive in Canadian history — a staggering $610 million — due to increased costs including COVID-19 safety measures like face coverings, single-use pencils and hand sanitizer, in addition to preparations for the expected flood of mail-in ballots.www.narcity.com
