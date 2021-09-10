CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

How To Decide Who To Vote For In Canada's 2021 Federal Election

By Daniel Milligan
Narcity
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Canadian Federal Election is a chance to have your say in who will become the next prime minister of Canada. This year's campaign is estimated to be the most expensive in Canadian history — a staggering $610 million — due to increased costs including COVID-19 safety measures like face coverings, single-use pencils and hand sanitizer, in addition to preparations for the expected flood of mail-in ballots.

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders wade into Canada election

Former US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders weighed in on Canada's election Friday, endorsing liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively. "I'm wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday's election," said the former American first lady and secretary of state who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada's election

On the final campaign day of a tight election battle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation's battle against the pandemic and said Canadians need a government that follows science.Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close race with the rival Conservatives and that it is unlikely on Monday to get the outright majority needed to govern without relying on an opposition party to remain in power.“We do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership of vaccinations and on science that we need to end...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Canada election in dead heat; Liberals drop candidate

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Canada’s election is in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, according to a new poll on Saturday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival both campaigned in the same seat-rich region to scour up votes. The latest Sondage Leger poll...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxime Bernier
Person
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote

OTTAWA/WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals neck...
POLITICS
Gazette

Trudeau warns against vote split in tight Canada election

Brooklin, Ontario (Reuters) -With the Canadian election in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival implored supporters to stay the course and avoid vote splitting that could hand their opponent victory. Both men campaigned in the same seat-rich Toronto...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Conservative Party#Liberal Party#Ndp#Canadians#Conservatives#Green The Green Party
Narcity

Over 55K People Are Voting Outside Of Canada & Here's Where Most Are Casting Ballots From

During the federal election, voting outside of Canada is available for citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day and have lived in this country before. Elections Canada has data on the number of special ballot voting kits that have been issued to people in Canada and out of the country, and it seems like so many Canucks living abroad are going to cast their ballots. As of September 16, more than 55,000 voting kits have been issued to people living outside of Canada who will be voting in the federal election.
ELECTIONS
TheConversationCanada

Federal election 2021: More supply won't solve Canada's housing affordability crisis

Few topics during the federal election campaign have garnered more attention than high house prices and a lack of housing affordability. Both Conservatives and Liberals say a major problem is a lack of housing supply. To address the issue, they promise to build millions of additional houses. Contrary to popular belief, high house prices are not due to supply shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic should have made this clear. Despite the slowest population growth since the First World War, and the most number of houses built in more than a decade, prices went up 27 per cent. The recent spike in...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Trudeau energized by anti-vaccine protests in Canada election few wanted

When he was pelted with a handful of gravel by anti-vaccine protesters last week, the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, joined an illustrious list of political leaders who have had things hurled at them by disgruntled citizens. His father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, had rocks (and tomatoes and eggs) thrown at his train car in the early 1980s.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

TikTok star Jagmeet Singh courts youth vote in Canada election

As soon as his news conference ends, Jagmeet Singh pulls out his phone, gathers the crowd for an Instagram video and leads them in song, jumping and spinning in place while filming. As he campaigns ahead of next week’s snap elections, Singh, the 42-year-old leader of Canada’s leftist New Democratic...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Canada federal election: A look at the key numbers driving the campaign

Canadians go to the polls on 20 September after a short 35-day election campaign sprint. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called this snap election in mid-August in the hopes his Liberal party could secure a majority of seats in the House of Commons, arguing Canadians needed a say in the pandemic recovery.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, trailing in polls, defends early election call

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing possible defeat in a snap Sept. 20 election, on Friday defended his decision to call the election early and said his main rival would undermine the fight against COVID-19. Trudeau, who heads a minority Liberal government that needs...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Factbox: Penpix of Federal Party Leaders Contesting Canada's Election

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 federal election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a Canadian party from third place to an election win. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed women's rights, toughened environmental laws and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 after old photos emerged of him dressed up in blackface and has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters on the campaign trail, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls during the first part of the campaign, but recent surveys suggest he is picking up steam.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy