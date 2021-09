It's been a long time coming. Ariana Grande, who always sports perfect highlight and stunning eyeliner, has announced her own beauty brand, r.e.m. Beauty. Named after the dreamy state of unconsciousness that occurs when we're in our deepest slumber, the brand has already put fans in a frenzy. No products have yet been shown, with only a select few closest to the singer able to have seen what she was working on. But in a new interview with Allure, with Grande gracing the magazine's cover for October, she has opened up more about what r.e.m. Beauty will be.

